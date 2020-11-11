Meidi-ya opens 2-storey flagship outlet at Millenia Walk with Kobe bakery & Hokkaido imports

Japanese supermarket Meidi-ya will be opening its second outlet at Millenia Walk on November 25, 2020, with a grand opening on November 28, 2020.

The two-storey flagship outlet spans 24,000 square feet. The first floor will comprise a bakery and food hall. The Japanese supermarket will be located on the second floor.

Meidi-ya at Millenia Walk also has a wine and liquor store which is already open to the public. It boasts 700 kinds of liquor from various countries. Its sake selection alone has 270 types, including Dassai sake imported from Yamaguchi.

There are several notable features in this Meidi-ya outlet. It will have a Japanese Cafe and Bar on the first floor which seats 88. It serves popular Japanese dishes and beverages.

The Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza will feature products like snacks, ice cream, and bento sets imported from Hokkaido. These products come with the label Dosanko to signify that they originate from Hokkaido.

This is what the Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza at the Great World City outlet looks like:

The Gokoku Japanese Bakery hails from Kobe. This will be its third outlet in Singapore — the other two being in Great World City and Jurong Point.

According to reviews on Burpple, the bakery offers rather hearty bread with a Japanese twist like Potato Mentaiko, Peanut Shio Butter Pan, Matcha Cream Pan, and Malt Kurumi Bun.

Meidi-ya at Millenia Walk will also have a Food Hall which offers a variety of authentic Japanese food both cooked and raw (sashimi). The sashimi in particular are directly brought in by Nakajima Suisan, Japan's largest fish supplier.

Meidi-ya at Millenia Walk is located at 9 Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk #01-65, #01-51 to 56, #02-26 to 36. It opens daily from 10am – 10pm.

For more information, visit http://meidi-ya.com.sg.

