First look: Meidi-ya Millenia Walk with Japanese bar, bakery, food hall & more

Japanese supermarket Meidi-ya has opened their second outlet at Millenia Walk on November 25, 2020.

The two-storey flagship outlet spans 24,000 square feet.

The first floor comprises of a bakery and food hall, while the Japanese supermarket is located on the second floor.

While today is only their first day of opening, the outlet was already crowded with people.

First Floor

Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza

The Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza features products like snacks, ice cream, cakes and beverages imported from Hokkaido.

This includes the famous Shiroi Koibito biscuits and melon-flavoured pocky.

Other sweet buys include Basque cheesecakes, choocolate mochi, and soft serves.

These products come with the label Dosanko to signify that they originate from Hokkaido, and it is supported and endorsed by the Hokkaido International Trade and Industry Association.

Soft-serve ice cream is available in several flavours, including vanilla, melon, blueberry, chocolate, caramel, matcha, and strawberry.

Prices start from S$4.80 each.

Right beside the Plaza is Chef Yamashita's renowed cakes and pastries; previously, the famous Japanese artisan patisserie bakery's offerings were only available at the bakery at Tanjong Pagar.

Food Hall

The Food Hall offers a variety of authentic Japanese food.

Including outdoor seating, the hall can accommodate 88 persons.

Besides bento sets such as Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl and Mapo Tofu Rice Bowl, customers can tuck into Japanese-style curries at the Japanese Curry Shop, which also sells ready-made curry bento sets.

Customers can also enjoy sashimi directly brought in by Nakajima Suisan, Japan's largest fish supplier, and tuck into authentic Sapporo Nishiyama Ramen.

The Japanese Cafe and Bar serves a selection of fairtrade coffees and alcohol, including Tiger Beer, Kirin Beer, and Erdinger Beer.

Gokoku Japanese Bakery

The Gokoku Japanese Bakery hails from Kobe, and this is its third outlet in Singapore — the other two being in Great World City and Jurong Point.

The bakery's buns are baked from scratch and fresh buns are made throughout the day using production methods and techniques from Japan.

Second Floor

Supermarket

Meidi-Ya's supermarket section is located on the second floor.

There is a wide variety of Japanese products and international products, along with fresh meats and delicatessen.

Besides foodstuff, Nishino pharmacy and household items are also located here.

The supermarket section also boasts fresh products directly imported from Japan, along with an extensive selection of sushi, sashimi, and various raw fish.

They even have their own in-house tofu, produced in a local factory with equipment and ingredients imported from Japan.

Wine and liquor store

Alcohol and sake products are also available within the supermarket itself, but Meidi-ya at Millenia Walk also has a wine and liquor store which is already open to the public since August 2020.

It boasts 700 kinds of liquor from various countries, and its sake selection alone has 270 types, including the popular Dassai sake imported from Yamaguchi.

There are also pretty sake cups for sale.

Details

Meidi-ya Millenia Walk

9 Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk #01-51 to 56, #01-65, #02-26 to 36.

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm daily

