Meet-and-pet miniature horses at ION Orchard for S$25/pax with free drink to raise funds for charity

For a good cause.

Siti Hawa | November 23, 2020, 02:51 PM

Real miniature horses are coming to ION Orchard.

Retail store In Good Company has collaborated with Equal, a non-profit offering animal therapy, to offer meet-and-pet sessions to cater to people's equestrian sensibilities.

The session will take place at In Good Company in ION Orchard and all proceeds will go to Equal, in support of their efforts and the 1,500 beneficiaries that they serve yearly.

Miniature horses

Attendees will meet two out of the six miniature horses named Kopi, Milo, Ah Boy, Ah Girl, Sayang and Siew Mai.

Here are some photos of the miniature horses at Equal:

Photo via @equal.sg on Instagram

Photo via @equal.sg on Instagram

Photo via @equal.sg on Instagram

The sessions

Photo via In Good Company

Each session, which features two miniature horses, costs S$50 and includes entry for two people:

  • A meet-and-pet session with two miniature horses

  • Two complimentary beverages from Plain Vanilla Bakery

  • One complimentary S$50 E-Voucher from In Good Company (valid with S$100 minimum spend, expires Jan. 31, 2021)

  • Earn five times ION Rewards with S$100 minimum spending at In Good Company

The sessions will take place on three days: Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2020.

In Good Company will also match S$50 to every ticket sold, pledging a total of S$100.

Do note that the entry ticket for two people can admit either:

  • two adults

  • one adult and one child.

Those who are attending with more than one child will need a separate ticket.

All children below 12 must be accompanied by an adult, while children aged three to five must be carried during the session.

To ensure safe distancing, entry is strictly by pre-booked appointments only and slots are limited.

Book your slot here.

Miniature Horse Sessions

When: Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm

Where: In Good Company at, #B1-06, ION Orchard

Top photos via @equal.sg on Instagram

