McDonald's Japan launching new Godiva dessert drink on Nov. 25 for limited time

McDonald's Japan often seems to have new and interesting creations for its customers.
On Nov. 25, McDonald's Japan is launching its exciting new creation, a chocolate espresso frappe in conjunction with Turkish-owned Belgian chocolate company Godiva.
Godiva dessert drink
On Nov. 19, the official Twitter account tweeted about the upcoming partnership with Godiva, as part of McDonald Japan's McCafé by Barista range.
11/25(水)〜 #GODIVA と #マックカフェ がコラボ💖❗️— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) November 19, 2020
チョコレートを使ったデザートドリンクが #期間限定 で2種類発売✨
チョコレートの濃厚な美味しさの後に、エスプレッソの味わいを楽しめるコラボならではのフラッペです❗️💖
※131店舗McCafé by Barista限定https://t.co/CUak08dOQD pic.twitter.com/48cbF6RXVc
According to the McDonald's Japan website, the new Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe contains dark chocolate sauce, cocoa powder, espresso, and milk.
The ice blended drink is then topped with chocolate whipped cream and drizzled with Belgian couverture chocolate sauce.
Another version of the drink comes topped with a vanilla macaron, for those with an even bigger sweet tooth.
The Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe is available for 540 yen (S$6.98), while the Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe & Macaron costs 640 yen (S$8.28).
The drinks will be available for a limited time only.
Top photo via Twitter / McDonald's Japan.
