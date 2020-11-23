Back

McDonald's Japan launching new Godiva dessert drink on Nov. 25 for limited time

Yum.

Jane Zhang | November 23, 2020, 11:31 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

McDonald's Japan often seems to have new and interesting creations for its customers.

On Nov. 25, McDonald's Japan is launching its exciting new creation, a chocolate espresso frappe in conjunction with Turkish-owned Belgian chocolate company Godiva.

Godiva dessert drink

On Nov. 19, the official Twitter account tweeted about the upcoming partnership with Godiva, as part of McDonald Japan's McCafé by Barista range.

According to the McDonald's Japan website, the new Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe contains dark chocolate sauce, cocoa powder, espresso, and milk.

The ice blended drink is then topped with chocolate whipped cream and drizzled with Belgian couverture chocolate sauce.

Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe. Photo via McDonald's Japan website.

Another version of the drink comes topped with a vanilla macaron, for those with an even bigger sweet tooth.

Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe & Macaron. Photo via McDonald's Japan website.

The Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe is available for 540 yen (S$6.98), while the Godiva Chocolate Espresso Frappe & Macaron costs 640 yen (S$8.28).

The drinks will be available for a limited time only.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Twitter / McDonald's Japan.

Top concerns of S'pore millennials include being unable to keep up with peers & affording a house: OCBC survey

Money is top of mind but millennials spend it anyways.

November 23, 2020, 11:36 AM

7 dead from drinking hand sanitiser after alcohol ran out at Russia party

Drinking hand sanitiser can cause methanol poisoning.

November 23, 2020, 11:18 AM

What does the Geylang Lorong 3 leasehold expiry tell us about our 99-year HDB leases?

MS Explains: Will owners of 99-year lease HDB flats be subjected to the same "no compensation, no extension" transfer of the Geylang terrace houses? We look at past government messaging and upgrading programmes for answers.

November 23, 2020, 10:28 AM

Delivery personnel turns camera on parking enforcement officer & catches him smoking & littering in Woodlands

The warden wore a top to obscure his uniform while smoking.

November 23, 2020, 04:24 AM

Construction of S'pore-Johor RTS link begins in M'sia, can serve 10,000 travellers per hour when ready in 2026

The expected completion of the project is Dec. 31, 2026.

November 23, 2020, 12:46 AM

'Sorry to disappoint S'porean audiences who have been supporting me': Mark Lee on Golden Horse Awards loss

He hopes that more Singaporean and Malaysian films can take the international stage.

November 23, 2020, 12:05 AM

Ang Lee warmly drops by 'Number 1' crew's post-ceremony dinner to thank them for attending Golden Horse Awards

Star-struck moment.

November 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Covid-19: 3 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

In all, 58,067 have fully recovered.

November 22, 2020, 10:55 PM

S'pore BMW driver occupies BlueSG lots, forcing woman to cancel her booking & park elsewhere

Frustrating.

November 22, 2020, 10:00 PM

Dawson HDB features sleek architecture, loft units & rooftop sky gardens

Very green.

November 22, 2020, 09:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.