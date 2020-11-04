McDonald's S'pore to consider selling Chicken McCrispy at other outlets after 'positive reactions'

In a surprise reveal on Nov. 3, the legendary Chicken McCrispy, gone for 18 years, made a comeback at selected McDonald's outlets in Singapore.

It is currently only on the menu at 10 outlets in Singapore:

Northpoint City Blk 267 Serangoon Ave 3 Bedok Mall Hougang Mall Geylang East Regal Theatre Keat Hong Trade Hub 21 Parkway Parade Boat Quay

The elusive meat item disappeared from the menu in 2002 after a four year run.

Queues at outlets

The sudden return of the McCrispy sparked more than just a wave of nostalgia.

From the scene at one McDonald's outlet where the item was available, it seems the McCrispy was much sought after as well.

Long queues were spotted at the Serangoon outlet yesterday, with the line winding around the storefront.

Queues were also seen at the Hougang Mall outlet.

One Twitter user added that the McCrispy was sold out at McDonald's Keat Hong outlet at around 6:30pm too.

Omg the McCrispy is sold out at keat hong. Lol — illegal HDB cat (@iamthekang) November 3, 2020

Might expand to more outlets

However, Singaporeans would be heartened to know that there is a possibility of the McCrispy being available at more than just the selected outlets.

McDonald's told Mothership that the current store trial of the McCrispy saw "positive reactions" of customers yesterday.

"We’re heartened to see the positive reactions of our customers towards the Chicken McCrispy store trial. As for whether it will be available at more restaurants – we’ll be listening out for what our customers say!"

Nevertheless, the fast food giant revealed in a Facebook comment that they might consider bringing back the item beyond the limited time trial.

And even potentially, islandwide.

All this though, is subject to customer feedback.

Fingers crossed.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Fasiha Nazren and Joshua Lee