Back

McDonald's S'pore to consider selling Chicken McCrispy at other outlets after 'positive reactions'

Subject to customer feedback, McDonald's said.

Ashley Tan | November 04, 2020, 05:05 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

 

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a surprise reveal on Nov. 3, the legendary Chicken McCrispy, gone for 18 years, made a comeback at selected McDonald's outlets in Singapore.

It is currently only on the menu at 10 outlets in Singapore:

  1. Northpoint City

  2. Blk 267 Serangoon Ave 3

  3. Bedok Mall

  4. Hougang Mall

  5. Geylang East

  6. Regal Theatre

  7. Keat Hong

  8. Trade Hub 21

  9. Parkway Parade

  10. Boat Quay

The elusive meat item disappeared from the menu in 2002 after a four year run.

Queues at outlets

The sudden return of the McCrispy sparked more than just a wave of nostalgia.

From the scene at one McDonald's outlet where the item was available, it seems the McCrispy was much sought after as well.

Long queues were spotted at the Serangoon outlet yesterday, with the line winding around the storefront.

Gif by Joshua Lee

Queues were also seen at the Hougang Mall outlet.

Photo from Chua Wei Jian / FB

One Twitter user added that the McCrispy was sold out at McDonald's Keat Hong outlet at around 6:30pm too.

Might expand to more outlets

However, Singaporeans would be heartened to know that there is a possibility of the McCrispy being available at more than just the selected outlets.

McDonald's told Mothership that the current store trial of the McCrispy saw "positive reactions" of customers yesterday.

"We’re heartened to see the positive reactions of our customers towards the Chicken McCrispy store trial. As for whether it will be available at more restaurants – we’ll be listening out for what our customers say!"

Nevertheless, the fast food giant revealed in a Facebook comment that they might consider bringing back the item beyond the limited time trial.

And even potentially, islandwide.

All this though, is subject to customer feedback.

Fingers crossed.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Fasiha Nazren and Joshua Lee

Not all items taken by Parti Liyani affected by break in chain of custody: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the police could have acted faster to prevent the break in chain of custody for some of the items.

November 04, 2020, 05:48 PM

Garden-themed hotel buffet in Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

Instagram-worthy.

November 04, 2020, 05:44 PM

Young S'porean hawkers behind Beng Who Cooks to open new restaurant at Neil Rd

The restaurant will have a dinner menu too, as compared to their previous hawker stall.

November 04, 2020, 05:23 PM

Curry chee cheong fun exists in S'pore, & you can have it with yong tau foo

What a combo.

November 04, 2020, 04:56 PM

Ex-Jumbo Seafood chef opens affordable seafood 'pao fan' stall with prices from S$6

Starting his own business at 58.

November 04, 2020, 04:52 PM

Trump declares victory in key swing states Georgia & North Carolina before all votes in

Moments after he claimed he is on course to winning Arizona, the state was taken by Biden.

November 04, 2020, 04:22 PM

S'pore govt trialing pre-event Covid-19 testing to allow more people to attend 'higher-risk' activities: Gan Kim Yong

Frequency at which the activity takes place and potential risk factors inherent to the nature of the event are among considerations the government takes when determining capacity limits of events.

November 04, 2020, 04:21 PM

How ex-permanent secretary of S'pore's MFA sees Trump vs Biden election

Dealing with the world as it is.

November 04, 2020, 03:46 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 5 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

As of 12pm.

November 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

The U.S. might not be able to declare a new president on election night, explained

Americans have taken to using mail-in ballots in record numbers this year.

November 04, 2020, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.