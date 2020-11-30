Nightly light show of 60 beams projected towards sky at Marina Bay for Dec. 2020

For the whole of December 2020, Marina Bay's skyline will be illuminated by a light formation from 8pm - 10:30pm every night.

"Shine a Light" is part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 and presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The display comprises a circular formation of 60 light beams, representing the notches of a clock face.

If you want to read deeper into it, here's a short description that will require some suspension of cynicism:

"The collective projection of light rays into the sky — designed to symbolise unity, positivity and resilience — signifies a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans’ spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year as a nation."

Every 15 minutes for the duration of the nightly display, a three-minute light animation will play.

The show is similarly choreographed to "symbolise hopes and aspirations for a new beginning."

Members of the public should adhere to safe management measures and consider returning at a later time if the area is crowded, the URA added.

Details

Date and time:

Dec. 1 - 31, 2020

Nighty, 8pm - 10:30pm

Light animation show every 15 minutes.

Venue: The Promontory @ Marina Bay

Top image via Urban Redevelopment Authority.