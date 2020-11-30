Back

Nightly light show of 60 beams projected towards sky at Marina Bay for Dec. 2020

Part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

Mandy How | November 30, 2020, 11:39 AM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

For the whole of December 2020, Marina Bay's skyline will be illuminated by a light formation from 8pm - 10:30pm every night.

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

"Shine a Light" is part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 and presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The display comprises a circular formation of 60 light beams, representing the notches of a clock face.

If you want to read deeper into it, here's a short description that will require some suspension of cynicism:

"The collective projection of light rays into the sky — designed to symbolise unity, positivity and resilience — signifies a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans’ spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year as a nation."

Every 15 minutes for the duration of the nightly display, a three-minute light animation will play.

The show is similarly choreographed to "symbolise hopes and aspirations for a new beginning."

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Members of the public should adhere to safe management measures and consider returning at a later time if the area is crowded, the URA added.

Details

Date and time:

Dec. 1 - 31, 2020

Nighty, 8pm - 10:30pm

Light animation show every 15 minutes.

Venue: The Promontory @ Marina Bay

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Urban Redevelopment Authority. 

US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

He'll be in a walking boot for several weeks.

November 30, 2020, 01:38 PM

Ex-SAF officer quits job & sells biryani online to save S$65,000 for Le Cordon Bleu

The former military man is doing several jobs, including driving Grab, to save up for culinary school.

November 30, 2020, 12:27 PM

Rainy weather in S'pore could persist till March 2021 because La Nina

La Nina conditions are expected to intensify in the upcoming months.

November 30, 2020, 11:53 AM

2 hornbills fed banana & ate food scraps off coffee shop table at Loyang Industrial Park

Not a good idea.

November 30, 2020, 11:51 AM

S'pore residents can now collect 2 free reusable masks each, available in 4 sizes at 1,200 vending machines islandwide

Collection ends on Dec. 13, 2020. Don't rush.

November 30, 2020, 11:02 AM

HDB flats in prime locations won't be exclusively for the rich: Desmond Lee

Lee also outlined three priority areas for MND, including transferring BTO flats to buyers as soon as possible.

November 30, 2020, 09:17 AM

S'porean woman, 31, infected with Covid-19, gives birth to baby with coronavirus antibodies

This means the baby is likely immune to Covid-19.

November 30, 2020, 04:11 AM

Tekka Centre Covid-19 case is warehouse assistant who does not interact with customers

This was the second case in two days to be detected from testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

November 29, 2020, 10:20 PM

5 of the 9 puppies taken away from their mother in Lim Chu Kang have died, 2 still missing

Two more unaccounted for.

November 29, 2020, 10:14 PM

Fireball 'as bright as full moon' lights up sky over Japan on Nov. 29

Bright.

November 29, 2020, 09:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.