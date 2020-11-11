Inside a 1,829 sq ft, dual key jumbo HDB flat in Marsiling sold for S$690,000

Located at 133 Marsiling Rise is a massive 1,829 sq ft jumbo flat.

To give you a sense of the size, a typical five-room flat is about 1,180 sq ft.

Fully renovated dual key unit

Propnex Associate Group Director Denise Tan shared with Mothership that the four bedroom flat is also a dual key unit.

The owners had added a partition to create an 'additional unit', which was leased out to a tenant for S$1,600 a month. That unit has its own kitchen.

The owners live in the other portion of the flat.

This is what the flat, which is fully renovated, looks like:

And the floor plan of the unit(s):

Jumbo flats

Jumbo HDB flats typically measure between 1,442 sq ft to 1,830 sq ft, and are a combination of two flats, either 3- or 4-room.

They are also typically found in the heartlands such as Woodlands, Yishun or Jurong.

For this Marsiling flat in particular, the asking price of the entire flat was S$750,000. It was eventually sold for S$690,000 to a multi-generational family involving a couple in their 50s, two children, and an elderly grandparent.

Tan also clarified with Mothership that the tenant is currently still living in the flat, but will be moving out as the flat has been sold.

Dual key unit

Dual key units are essentially separate living spaces so there is no need to cross over to the other unit to share amenities. Some units might share a lounge or kitchen, though.

It is often beneficial for large or different families who wish to live together but still retain a certain level of privacy.

Alternatively, the dual key arrangement also makes it more convenient to rent out a portion of the property as well.

Top photo via Denise Tan/YouTube.