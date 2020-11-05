URA: No fireworks display at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, will be at various heartland locations instead

To avoid crowding, there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) due to Covid-19 situation.

Fireworks display in the heartlands

Instead, fireworks will be set off at various heartland locations across Singapore as part of Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

Agencies are still working on the details, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said.

The fireworks display will also be broadcasted on television and there will be a special New Year's Eve music programme featuring international and local talents from music, fashion and dance communities.

Light and projection displays at Marina Bay

Furthermore, members of the public can look forward to a month's long light display called "Shine a Light" and a projection show called "Share a Moment".

"Shine a Light" comprises 60 light beams to be projected from The Promontory and will illuminate the Marina Bay skyline every night from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The light rays projected into the sky are designed to symbolise unity, positive and resilience.

"Share the Moment" is a community project that culminates in projection mapping shows on the façade of three iconic landmarks at Marina Bay – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

The projections will take place nightly from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31.

The projections are student artworks inspired by stories from the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's City of Good to depict moments over the past year where givers in Singapore came together to lend help to others in the community.

Details of the two light displays will be announced in due time.

More details on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 can be found here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Unsplash.