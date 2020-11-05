Back

URA: No fireworks display at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, will be at various heartland locations instead

No fireworks display at Marina Bay to avoid crowding.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 05, 2020, 11:00 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

To avoid crowding, there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) due to Covid-19 situation.

Fireworks display in the heartlands

Instead, fireworks will be set off at various heartland locations across Singapore as part of Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

Agencies are still working on the details, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said.

The fireworks display will also be broadcasted on television and there will be a special New Year's Eve music programme featuring international and local talents from music, fashion and dance communities.

Light and projection displays at Marina Bay

Furthermore, members of the public can look forward to a month's long light display called "Shine a Light" and a projection show called "Share a Moment".

"Shine a Light" comprises 60 light beams to be projected from The Promontory and will illuminate the Marina Bay skyline every night from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The light rays projected into the sky are designed to symbolise unity, positive and resilience.

"Share the Moment" is a community project that culminates in projection mapping shows on the façade of three iconic landmarks at Marina Bay – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

The projections will take place nightly from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31.

The projections are student artworks inspired by stories from the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre's City of Good to depict moments over the past year where givers in Singapore came together to lend help to others in the community.

Details of the two light displays will be announced in due time.

More details on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 can be found here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Unsplash.

Traffic Police in S'pore stopping good drivers & rewarding them with goody bag

Everyone gets a goody bag.

November 05, 2020, 10:49 AM

Trump sues in battleground states Michigan, Georgia & Pennsylvania as tide turns in Biden's favour

Biden is one pivotal state away from victory.

November 05, 2020, 10:48 AM

Amos Yee formally facing child porn charges in US

He will have formal charges pressed against him later on.

November 05, 2020, 10:33 AM

Can't compare suicide figures before & after it was decriminalised in S'pore: Desmond Tan

Attempted suicide was decriminalised in Singapore in 2019.

November 05, 2020, 10:04 AM

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin & Michigan, Donald Trump demands recount due to 'irregularities'

The Democrats have reclaimed a crucial part of the ‘blue wall’ that slipped away in 2016.

November 05, 2020, 09:46 AM

Who is winning? Trump or Biden? Biden has more routes to 270 than Trump.

Biden's path to 270 more straightforward for now.

November 05, 2020, 01:17 AM

Tart specialist Drips Bakery Cafe opens 2nd outlet at Takashimaya S'pore

Yay.

November 05, 2020, 12:50 AM

Joe Biden has won more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history

He surpassed Obama's 2008 popular vote.

November 05, 2020, 12:33 AM

Authorities did further investigation on Liews after High Court's decision: Shanmugam

The Minister was also asked by PAP MP Xie Yao Quan if Parti Liyani was actually guilty.

November 05, 2020, 12:18 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, 1 discharged on Nov. 4, 2020

The latest update.

November 04, 2020, 11:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.