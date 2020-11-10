Man without mask flips middle finger at driver in Pasir Panjang after driver doesn't slow down

Road rage is all the rage these days.
In a video submitted by a Mothership reader on Tuesday (Nov. 10), a man who is not wearing a mask was captured around 8.30am flipping off a driver after they had a very short argument.
Pedestrian holding a mask in hand
The incident happened on Tuesday morning near 20 Pasir Panjang at Mapletree Business City.
At the start of the 30-second video, all is fine with a pedestrian crossing behind another car on a road that did not have any markings indicating a path for pedestrians.
The car doing the video recording on the dashboard camera approached the pedestrian without slowing down to give way.
The pedestrian was not wearing a mask, but was holding a face mask in his right hand.
The pedestrian makes eye contact and approaches the driver side.
Some parts of the conversation between them can be heard.
Pedestrian: "Pedestrians first, man."
Driver: "This is not pedestrian, leh. Hello."
Here's the full video submitted to Mothership:
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top screenshots via video from Mothership reader
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.