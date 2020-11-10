Man without mask flips middle finger at driver in Pasir Panjang after driver doesn't slow down

Road rage is all the rage these days.

In a video submitted by a Mothership reader on Tuesday (Nov. 10), a man who is not wearing a mask was captured around 8.30am flipping off a driver after they had a very short argument.

Pedestrian holding a mask in hand

The incident happened on Tuesday morning near 20 Pasir Panjang at Mapletree Business City.

At the start of the 30-second video, all is fine with a pedestrian crossing behind another car on a road that did not have any markings indicating a path for pedestrians.

The car doing the video recording on the dashboard camera approached the pedestrian without slowing down to give way.

The pedestrian was not wearing a mask, but was holding a face mask in his right hand.

The pedestrian makes eye contact and approaches the driver side.

Some parts of the conversation between them can be heard.

Pedestrian: "Pedestrians first, man." Driver: "This is not pedestrian, leh. Hello."

Here's the full video submitted to Mothership:

