Man, 21, fined for speeding at 160km/h to buy durians with friend during Circuit Breaker

Charged with dangerous driving and breaching safe distancing measures.

Tanya Ong | November 10, 2020, 03:15 PM

A 21-year-old driver has been charged after he was caught speeding and interacting with a friend from a different household during the Circuit Breaker period.

According to 8 World News, Nazar-Rushdy Bin Nazar Rosly had met his friend at night, and drove out to buy durians at Sims Avenue.

The 21-year-old was speeding at around 160km/h on a highway, 70km/h above the speed limit on expressways.

The incident was also caught on video by his friend, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat, and subsequently put on social media.

The incident took place on May 9, which was during the Circuit Breaker period.

The driver has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures by meeting with another person from a different household, 8 World News reported.

He has been sentenced to a fine of S$3,000 and his driving license has been suspended for a year.

