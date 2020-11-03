49-year-old man with wounds on upper body found dead in restaurant's kitchen at Little India

A man has been found dead on the morning of Nov. 3 at a restaurant at Little India.

Man's body found

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said they received a call for assistance at a unit along Race Course Road at 10:32am.

A 49-year-old man was found lying motionless at the location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

The Straits Times reported that the man was discovered in the kitchen area of the Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant.

He reportedly had wounds on his upper body. These wounds were suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp object which was recovered at the scene, ST reported.

Preliminary police investigations do not indicate foul play. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Top photo from Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant / Google Maps