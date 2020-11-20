Man, 37, arrested for criminal trespass & defacing religious statue in Hougang

Last week, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report about a statue at Church Of The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary that was defaced.

According to a statement on the Church' Facebook page, the incident was reported on Nov. 12, 2020.

On Thursday (Nov. 18), officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested a 37-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal trespass and defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class.

The suspect's identity was established through ground investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras.

SPF will seek a court order to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health.

The man could face an imprisonment term of up to three months, or a fine which may extend to $1,500, or both, for the offence of criminal trespass.

For the offence of defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, he could face an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, a fine, or both.

Top image via Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary