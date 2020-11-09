Man rages at Woodlands convenience store staff & trashes shop display

A dispute between a man and a staff at a convenience store surfaced online after CCTV footage of the incident was circulated.

Heated argument

The footage, posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, showed the man heatedly talking to another man behind the counter of a convenience store or mama shop at Woodlands.

According to the date on the footage, the incident apparently occurred on Nov. 2, at around 12:05am.

The man angrily points at various things, including the staff, himself, and items outside of the camera's view.

The staff attempts to rebuff him, and at certain points, appears to try to stave off the man's tirade by ignoring him.

However, the man does not seem to be appeased.

Hits display rack, causing it to topple

At some point, the footage shows him conversing on the phone.

The man then decides to storm off, but not before swiping violently at a rack of items on the cashier counter, causing it to topple over and spill across the floor.

The caption in the Facebook post alleged that the dispute revolved around the sale of alcohol.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police said they were alerted to a case of mischief at Blk 304 Woodlands Street 31 at about 12:47am.

A 35-year-old man is currently assisting with Police investigations.

