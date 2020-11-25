Man in M'sia snatches woman's necklace & punches her before fleeing, gets arrested 3 days later

A man in Malaysia has been arrested for stealing a woman's gold necklace that is believed to be worth RM10,000 (S$3,283).

Punched woman before running away

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded online on Nov. 23.

In the clip, a man who's dressed in black and wearing a face mask can be seen walking into a pharmacy.

The video then cuts to another angle showing him approach a woman at the cashier counter.

He subsequently pushes the woman from the back.

A struggle ensues, with the cashier also attempting to help the woman.

However, the man manages to snatch the woman's necklace and punches her before running away.

The video soon went viral.

According to New Straits Times, the incident occurred at 8:47pm on Saturday (Nov. 21) at a pharmacy along Jalan Gombak, Setapak.

Had an accomplice

Other CCTV footage were also uploaded online, revealing that the man had an accomplice.

The accomplice was wearing a yellow shirt and was seen pacing outside a nearby restaurant.

He then entered the restaurant and tried to rob another woman.

Both men arrested

On Nov. 24, the two male suspects were identified and arrested in Kuala Lumpur, according to a statement by the Wangsa Maju police.

The gold necklace was reportedly sold to a third party and police investigations are ongoing.

