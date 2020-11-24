Back

M'sia reports record 1,884 new Covid-19 cases in 1 day, highest ever

Another wave.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 2020, 01:23 AM

Malaysia reported 1,884 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 -- a new record.

This was the highest daily number of new cases in the country, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

A spike in infections could be traced to workplace clusters in the Klang Valley.

Total Covid-19 cases so far

Malaysia has recorded a total of 56,659 Covid-19 infections to date, with 13,842 active cases.

Two more fatalities -- both in Sabah -- were also recorded on Monday.

The national death toll stands at 337.

There were 1,203 cases in Selangor.

Out of these, 1,060 cases were linked to the Teratai workplace cluster.

The other two workplace clusters were identified as Damanlela cluster with 105 cases, and Bintang cluster with 75 infections.

In various states, new cases also emerged.

Sabah: 289 new cases

Kuala Lumpur: 196 new cases

Kedah: 36 new cases

Negeri Sembilan: 41 cases

There were also two imported cases: One of them was in Johor and the other was in Kuala Lumpur.

There are currently 115 patients in the intensive care unit, with 48 receiving respiratory support.

