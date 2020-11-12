New Magnum vanilla ice cream brownie selling at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$4.50

Magum has launched their new Magnum Brownie, which will be available at 7-Eleven stores in Singapore.
Each Magnum Brownie is priced at S$4.50 and features:
- Vanilla ice cream
- Caramel swirls
- Magnum's chocolate shell
- A brownie layer
Here are some photos:
The taste
An Instagram user, @snackjunkiefinland, who tried the Magnum Brownie, felt that the chocolate shell tasted just as rich and creamy as Magnum's original chocolate shell.
The vanilla ice cream is also said to have a "nice little hint of caramel".
He hoped that the layer of brownie would be softer, but said "what can I expect - it's frozen!"
Some others who tried it also felt that the layer of brownie was rather hard and thin.
One person likened eating the brownie to biting through a cake, though.
The Magnum Brownie will be available at all 7-Eleven outlets in Singapore, for a limited time period.
