New Magnum vanilla ice cream brownie selling at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$4.50

Can try.

Siti Hawa | November 12, 2020, 01:00 PM

Magum has launched their new Magnum Brownie, which will be available at 7-Eleven stores in Singapore.

Each Magnum Brownie is priced at S$4.50 and features:

  • Vanilla ice cream

  • Caramel swirls

  • Magnum's chocolate shell

  • A brownie layer

Here are some photos:

Photo via @se.mameli on Instagram

Photo via @jet_tankstelle_ettenheim on Instagram

Top photos via @carlitos_itos_ on Instagram

Photo via @snacks_nytt on Instagram

The taste

An Instagram user, @snackjunkiefinland, who tried the Magnum Brownie, felt that the chocolate shell tasted just as rich and creamy as Magnum's original chocolate shell.

The vanilla ice cream is also said to have a "nice little hint of caramel".

He hoped that the layer of brownie would be softer, but said "what can I expect - it's frozen!"

Some others who tried it also felt that the layer of brownie was rather hard and thin.

One person likened eating the brownie to biting through a cake, though.

The Magnum Brownie will be available at all 7-Eleven outlets in Singapore, for a limited time period.

Top photos via @se.mameli  and @jet_tankstelle_ettenheim on Instagram

