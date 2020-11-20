S'pore govt introduces 'Made With Passion' brand mark on local lifestyle products to increase their visibility

The Singapore Brand Office and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supported by Enterprise Singapore, has launched the "Made With Passion" brand mark to promote local lifestyle brands.

The "Made With Passion" initiative aims to embody the Singapore spirit of "turning possibilities into reality" and to signify a connection to Singapore.

These brand mark will be placed on the brands' product packaging, in-store, and online to help Singaporeans to easier identify local brands.

A collective of brands spanning four lifestyle categories will be involved in this initiative:

The initiative comprises a campaign, brand mark, as well as partnerships among brands, trade associations and the industry to build an ecosystem for the local lifestyle sector.

Inspiration to other Singaporeans

Locals can discover the variety of featured brands and the stories behind them through Made With Passion's Instagram and Facebook page, and a website next month.

For instance, "super mother" Mei Ling and her husband Edwin, are the people behind Supermama, a store that produces meaningful local souvenirs. The couple made many sacrifices, including selling their home to start their business.

In the coming months, members of the public and hopeful entrepreneurs can also interact with Made With Passion brand owners through mentorships, "Inspiration Sessions", and meet-and-greet opportunities to learn from their experiences.

Industry partners to support the initiative

Industry partners are also pitching in to support the initiative to drive awareness and sales of local brands.

For instance, Made With Passion brands will be available for purchase through various partners, such as an upcoming pop-up at Design Orchard, Retail Food Hall at Lau Pa Sat that has recently launched and selected FairPrice Finest stores in the coming months.

Shopee will also be promoting the brands on a dedicated microsite to help local brands reach customers online and to encourage them to consider local brands.

Other online platforms such as eBoutiques, KrisShop and OneOrchard.Store will also be offering Made With Passion brands.

Top photos via Singapore Brand Office