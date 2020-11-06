87% of S'pore men would date woman who earns more but only 39% of women would date man who earns less

Men and women in Singapore appear to have rather different ideas of what they are looking for in their partners, according to a survey by dating agency Lunch Actually.

Over 3,500 singles in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand completed the survey, which was sent to them by email and social media over the course of two weeks in October.

A total of 690 singles were surveyed in Singapore, with a 50-50 split between men and women. The majority of singles surveyed are between 25 and 54 years old.

While it was not specified by LunchActually, it appears from the questions that it was assumed that male respondents were interested in dating women, and female respondents were interested in dating men.

Dating preferences

Among men in Singapore, the three most important characteristics in a future partner were age (65 per cent), body type (61 per cent), and whether or not the woman wants kids (33 per cent).

For the women in Singapore, the most important characteristics were income level (55 per cent), age (47 per cent) and education level (44 per cent).

Earning potential

While 87 per cent of men surveyed said that they would date a woman who earns more than they do, only 39 per cent of women would date a man who earns less than they do.

Height

Some 66 per cent of men would date a taller woman, and 54 per cent would date an older woman.

On the other hand, only 20 per cent of women said that they would date a shorter man, but 69 per cent would date a younger man.

Making first move

Some 20 per cent of men in Singapore think that men should make the first move, but 61 per cent of women in Singapore feel that men should make the first move.

Interracial relationship

Some 58 per cent of men and 56 per cent of women indicated that they are open to having an interracial relationship.

Past marital status

Some 61 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women said that they would date someone who had been married before, but only 37 per cent of men and 45 per cent of women would be willing to date someone who has been married before and has kids.

Political views

Some 80 per cent of men and 78 per cent of women surveyed in Singapore indicated that they would date someone with a different political view from themselves.

However, only 55 per cent of men and 35 per cent of women would enjoy a political debate with their partner.

Dating during Covid-19

Covid-19 has also changed the dating scene for many single individuals.

According to the survey, 78 per cent of singles have tried using dating apps, and out of those, 29 per cent only started using dating apps this year.

Some 62 per cent of men and 48 per cent of women surveyed said that they are actively trying to date or meet new people during Covid-19.

Some 43 per cent said it was because the pandemic made them realise the importance of having a partner in life, while 26 per cent said, "I don’t want to be alone in the future."

"Our survey shows that the pandemic has increased their desire to find love because it made them realise the importance of having a partner in life. And as a result, their behaviour and expectations are changing," said Violet Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunch Actually.

Top photo by Henri Pham on Unsplash.