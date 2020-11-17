Back

New Novena restaurant serving vegetarian dim sum opening on Nov. 20, prices from S$3.80

Drool.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 17, 2020, 11:46 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Dim sum is often a meaty affair, with few options for vegetarians, or those trying to reduce their intake of cholesterol.

While plant-based dim sum can be found in Singapore, not many restaurants have a large selection of steamed and fried vegetarian dim sum dishes.

A new outlet by Lotus Vegetarian at Royal [email protected], might just change that.

Dim sum served from 11am to 5pm

The restaurant, which announced that it is set to open on Friday (Nov. 20), will be dishing out a selection of dim sum and main dishes, such as mapo tofu.

According to their announcement on Facebook, they will only be serving dim sum from 11am to 5pm.

Dim sum will not be available during dinner from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Here are two screenshots of some of the dishes they will offer, such as Ma La Crystal Dumplings (S$4.80), Veggie Siew Mai (S$4.20) and Veggie Scallop Yam Dumplings (S$5.80):

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

Main dishes include Tom Yam Kway Tiao & Veggie 'Cod Fish' Hotplate

Besides their steamed buns and fried dumplings, the restaurant will also offer a plethora of main dishes, ranging from soups to veggie 'seafood' and even nasi lemak (as seen below):

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

Other interesting dishes such as Truffled Hakka Abacus Trio (S$10.80) and Veggie Shark Fin Soup (S$6.80) will also be available:

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

Screenshot via Lotus Vegetarian

You can find their full menu here.

The restaurant also highlighted that it will not be taking reservations for now, and that seats will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Address

Lotus Vegetarian

Royal [email protected]

103 Irrawaddy Road, #02-07, S(329566)

Opening hours & contact details

11am to 9.30pm

8668 0090 (WhatsApp)

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Lotus Vegetarian

Thailand decriminalises over 100 drugs including cocaine, morphine & opium for medical use

For medical and research purposes.

November 17, 2020, 10:52 PM

New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 17, 2020 arrived from UK, Philippines, India, Myanmar

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

November 17, 2020, 09:48 PM

Up to 70% off beauty & fragrance brands including Jo Malone, NARS & more at S'pore online sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020

Pretty good deals.

November 17, 2020, 06:15 PM

S'porean gamblers lose a lot of money as RWS & MBS casinos reopen & make millions

House always wins.

November 17, 2020, 05:58 PM

RSAF tanker refuels Royal Australian Air Force plane in the sky during landmark operation

Good relations.

November 17, 2020, 05:33 PM

At least 6 women & 1 man allegedly held illegal gathering at RWS hotel, STB investigating

Breach of safety measures.

November 17, 2020, 05:11 PM

5 S'poreans arrested for drug activities, drugs worth S$410,000 & 2 watermelon knives among items seized

A 25-year-old man put up a violent struggle during the bust, and necessary force was needed to subdue him.

November 17, 2020, 05:09 PM

Bystander calls out man for moving uncomfortably close to woman on MRT

The bystander urged others to 'step up if they witness such things happening to strangers.'

November 17, 2020, 05:05 PM

Coco Lee gets flak from Chinese netizens for mouthing 'I'm from S'pore' in TikTok video

It was a dub.

November 17, 2020, 04:56 PM

Hornbill spotted grabbing & shaking smaller bird at Pasir Ris Park

Hornbills are omnivorous.

November 17, 2020, 04:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.