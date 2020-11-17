New Novena restaurant serving vegetarian dim sum opening on Nov. 20, prices from S$3.80

Dim sum is often a meaty affair, with few options for vegetarians, or those trying to reduce their intake of cholesterol.

While plant-based dim sum can be found in Singapore, not many restaurants have a large selection of steamed and fried vegetarian dim sum dishes.

A new outlet by Lotus Vegetarian at Royal [email protected], might just change that.

Dim sum served from 11am to 5pm

The restaurant, which announced that it is set to open on Friday (Nov. 20), will be dishing out a selection of dim sum and main dishes, such as mapo tofu.

According to their announcement on Facebook, they will only be serving dim sum from 11am to 5pm.

Dim sum will not be available during dinner from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Here are two screenshots of some of the dishes they will offer, such as Ma La Crystal Dumplings (S$4.80), Veggie Siew Mai (S$4.20) and Veggie Scallop Yam Dumplings (S$5.80):

Main dishes include Tom Yam Kway Tiao & Veggie 'Cod Fish' Hotplate

Besides their steamed buns and fried dumplings, the restaurant will also offer a plethora of main dishes, ranging from soups to veggie 'seafood' and even nasi lemak (as seen below):

Other interesting dishes such as Truffled Hakka Abacus Trio (S$10.80) and Veggie Shark Fin Soup (S$6.80) will also be available:

You can find their full menu here.

The restaurant also highlighted that it will not be taking reservations for now, and that seats will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Address

Lotus Vegetarian

Royal [email protected]

103 Irrawaddy Road, #02-07, S(329566)

Opening hours & contact details

11am to 9.30pm

8668 0090 (WhatsApp)

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Lotus Vegetarian