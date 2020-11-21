Back

New Lornie Nature Corridor part of 10km stretch linking Central Catchment Nature Reserve & Botanic Gardens

More greenery.

Ashley Tan | November 21, 2020, 11:05 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The Lornie Nature Corridor has officially been launched on Nov. 21 by Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister in-charge-of Social Services Integration.

Acts as buffer for CCNR

The 1.76km stretch along Lornie Road comprises a Nature Way and a Park Connector, the latter of which is part of the 36km Coast-to-Coast Trail.

It is adjacent to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR), acting as a natural buffer which helps to bolster the habitats of biodiversity like the Raffles' Banded Langur and Sunda pangolin in those areas.

This buffer also helps reduce forest fragmentation of the nature reserve, making it more resilient to the impacts of climate change and extreme weather.

The corridor is planted with over 100 species of trees and shrubs, mimicking a more natural landscape like a rainforest. The greenery also creates a cooler and more comfortable environment for users.

Once the plants mature, the route will resemble a forested corridor, providing for a rustic environment for hikers and cyclists to move between MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Adam Rd.

Artist's impression of Lornie Nature Corridor with more mature vegetation. Photo from NParks

Artist's impression of Park Connector within Lornie Nature Corridor with more mature vegetation. Photo from NParks

Having more natural landscapes through rewilding

Lornie Nature Corridor is also part of a longer 10km stretch starting from Kheam Hock Rd, connecting to Lornie Rd and Upper Thomson Rd, ultimately linking together the CCNR and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Photo from NParks

This 10km stretch will undergo rewilding, which involves planting a curated mix of native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers to introduce more naturalistic landscapes across Singapore.

Not only will biodiversity benefit from this ecological connectivity, the lusher greenery can be enjoyed by the public.

Under the Rewilding Plan, these selected sites are allowed to grow naturally "with selective intervention".

These interventions include pruning, which will occasionally be carried out for public and road safety, and regular pruning and weeding will only occur in residential areas.

Certain species more at risk of catching fire during the dry weather will also be removed.

The Plan was affirmed by Singaporeans' positive reactions to the taller grass and wildflowers that grew along grass verges during the circuit breaker, when less grass-cutting was carried out.

The Rewilding Plan will be rolled out progressively at 32 stretches of Nature Ways, road verges and other habitat areas within green spaces and parks, over the next three years.

Aside from Lornie Nature Corridor, other sites for rewilding include areas along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Kheam Hock Rd, Old Chua Chu Kang Rd, Upper Thomson Rd, as well as in parks like Bedok Reservoir Park and Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park.

Created after reclaiming old Lornie Rd

Lornie Nature Corridor was created after the reclamation of the old Lornie Rd, scaling it down from seven lanes to two lanes.

This was aided by the opening of Lornie Highway.

The space freed up from these changes was thus converted to the nature corridor.

Speaking at the launch, Lee said that the construction of Lornie Highway was what affected part of the Bukit Brown Cemetery, which caused conservation groups to rally together and voice their concerns.

However, Lee said it was very difficult issues like these that "opened up conversations, and allowed us to deepen the partnership between the Government and civil society such as nature and heritage groups."

As part of the One Million Trees Movement, Lee, alongside Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, other volunteers and members of nature groups, will also be planting 150 trees along Lornie Nature Corridor today.

https://fb.watch/1UncB9OyeH/

https://fb.watch/1UngsRYIeP/

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from NParks

S'porean activist Jolovan Wham to be charged with allegedly staging 2 illegal 1-person protests

He will be charged in court on Nov. 23.

November 21, 2020, 01:23 PM

2 mains/dishes for S$10 nett at Hong Kong Sheng Kee Dessert S'pore from Nov. 23-26, 2020

The eatery is having a promotion as part of its 10-year anniversary.

November 21, 2020, 12:57 PM

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to proceed, Covid-19 PCR test now required on arrival in S'pore

This will take effect on Nov. 22.

November 21, 2020, 12:05 PM

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19

The latest Covid-19 infected person associated with President Donald Trump.

November 21, 2020, 11:37 AM

7 of the most Instagrammable spots to visit in S'pore this Christmas 2020

So. many. photo. ops.

November 21, 2020, 11:01 AM

High rental costs & crowded homes: Why some newlyweds don't live together until BTO flat ready

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 21, 2020, 10:29 AM

M'sian woman, 20, allegedly committed suicide after suffering from workplace abuse at S'pore eye therapy firm

MOM is investigating the matter.

November 21, 2020, 08:53 AM

Happy customer reviews pros & cons of new S'pore car rental Shariot with prices from S$1/hour

Glowing review.

November 21, 2020, 05:03 AM

Renowned S'porean conservation scientist, Koh Lian Pin, added to Emerging Stronger Taskforce

Sustainability is one of the key growth areas of Singapore's future economy.

November 21, 2020, 12:57 AM

One dorm cluster closed, six more Covid-19 cases discharged on Nov. 20

One patient is in critical condition since yesterday (Nov.19).

November 20, 2020, 10:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.