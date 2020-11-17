Just opened Hougang stall sells Western food by day & lok lok by night for S$1 per stick

A recently-opened coffee shop stall in Hougang offers a combination of western food in the daytime, and lok lok in the evening, till the wee hours of 2am.

The stall, named I#you, opened on the auspicious date of Nov. 11, and a review by Facebook user Jaryl Zhang has gained over 1,000 shares since it was posted over the weekend on Nov. 15.

Lok lok, commonly sold on food trucks in Malaysia, involves cooked-to-order steamboat food served on satay sticks.

Dual-cuisine concept

I#you, which is read as "I hashtage you", offers a "Western meets lok lok" dual-cuisine concept.

According to Zhang, the western dishes are available from 12pm to 7:30pm, while Lok Lok is available from 6pm to 2am.

The lok lok is priced at S$1 per stick.

Customers are able to pick their own items from the stall's display fridge, and it appears that they are given disposable gloves to do so.

Western food

As for its western food options, prices range from S$4.50 for chicken wings with fried rice, to S$6 for pork chop with fried rice.

Here's the stall's menu:

Where to go: Block 174C, Hougang Avenue 1

Opening hours: 12pm to 2am

Lok lok elsewhere in Singapore

Top image via Jayson Rivera Eu and Jaryl Zhang on Facebook