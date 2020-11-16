2 men, 27 & 29, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bedok & Tampines

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested on Nov. 13 by officers from the Bedok Police Division for their suspected involvement in cases of loanshark harassment.

One case happened in Tampines and involved the gate of a residential unit being locked with a bicycle chain, while the other case occurred in Bedok and involved the door of the unit being sprayed with paint.

The two cases were reported in two separate police news releases, and were not indicated to be linked.

Gate locked with bicycle chain in Tampines

According to a police news release, the 27-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 13 for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Tampines.

Around 10:50pm on Oct. 28, police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Tampines Street 91, where the gate of a residential unit was locked with a bicycle chain and a debtor’s note was left behind.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man and arrest him through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

One mobile phone was seized as an exhibit. Police investigations are ongoing.

Door of unit in Bedok sprayed with paint

According to a separate news release, the 29-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 11 at about 4:35am, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment where the door of a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road was sprayed with paint and a debtor’s note was affixed.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Nov. 13.

One mobile phone, one spray can and one blue marker were seized.

The man was charged in court on Nov. 15 under the Moneylenders Act (Revised Edition 2010).

Face mandatory fine, imprisonment, and caning if found guilty

First time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist the loansharks in any way.

The public can call the Police at 999, or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photos via Google Maps.