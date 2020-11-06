Pop-up Little Twin Stars cafe opening at Bugis on Nov. 19 for 3 months

Kumoya cafe is set to embark on another themed collaboration.
From Nov. 19. the pop-up cafe will feature Sanrio's Little Twin Stars' Kiki and Lala, and will be named Little Twin Stars x Kumoya Orchird Starry Dreamz Cafe.
The Little Twin Stars cafe will be open for three months.
Here are some photos of its interior:
Menu
Guests can opt from a total of six snacks, six mains, four desserts and seven beverages will be on the menu with prices ranging from S$10.90 to S$24.90.
Do note that there is a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.
Here's a look at some items on the menu curated in collaboration with bento food artist Shirley Wong:
Little Twin Stars Double-Double Sliders (S$26.90):
Little Twin Stars Magic Starry Breakfast (S$26.90):
LaLa Chicken Karaage with Beetroots Cream Sauce (S$23.90):
KiKi Creamy Carbonara Pasta (S$22.90) and LaLa Aglio-Olio Seafood Pasta (S$23.90):
Starry Stars Sweet Pink Fondue (S$24.90):
Magic Starz Galaxy Cake (S$21.90):
Wish-Upon-A-Star Fluffy Chiffon Cake (S$23.90):
Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90):
Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90):
LaLa Iced Latte (S$11.90) and KiKi Iced Latte (S$11.90):
Lychee Yuzu Starry Galaxy Soda Drink (S$13.90):
LaLa Hot Chocolate (S$10.90) and KiKi Hot Latte (S$10.90):
Kumoya states that their menu has no pork, no lard and no alcohol, however, it is not Halal certified. Dining time is also limited to 90 minutes.
To make a reservation, you can WhatsApp 9244 3382.
Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa
Address: 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 9:30pm
