Pop-up Little Twin Stars cafe opening at Bugis on Nov. 19 for 3 months

Kumoya cafe is set to embark on another themed collaboration.

From Nov. 19. the pop-up cafe will feature Sanrio's Little Twin Stars' Kiki and Lala, and will be named Little Twin Stars x Kumoya Orchird Starry Dreamz Cafe.

The Little Twin Stars cafe will be open for three months.

Here are some photos of its interior:

Menu

Guests can opt from a total of six snacks, six mains, four desserts and seven beverages will be on the menu with prices ranging from S$10.90 to S$24.90.

Do note that there is a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.

Here's a look at some items on the menu curated in collaboration with bento food artist Shirley Wong:

Little Twin Stars Double-Double Sliders (S$26.90):

Little Twin Stars Magic Starry Breakfast (S$26.90):

LaLa Chicken Karaage with Beetroots Cream Sauce (S$23.90):

KiKi Creamy Carbonara Pasta (S$22.90) and LaLa Aglio-Olio Seafood Pasta (S$23.90):

Starry Stars Sweet Pink Fondue (S$24.90):

Magic Starz Galaxy Cake (S$21.90):

Wish-Upon-A-Star Fluffy Chiffon Cake (S$23.90):

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90):

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90):

LaLa Iced Latte (S$11.90) and KiKi Iced Latte (S$11.90):

Lychee Yuzu Starry Galaxy Soda Drink (S$13.90):

LaLa Hot Chocolate (S$10.90) and KiKi Hot Latte (S$10.90):

Kumoya states that their menu has no pork, no lard and no alcohol, however, it is not Halal certified. Dining time is also limited to 90 minutes.

To make a reservation, you can WhatsApp 9244 3382.

Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa

Address: 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 9:30pm

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Kumoya Cafe