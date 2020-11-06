Back

Pop-up Little Twin Stars cafe opening at Bugis on Nov. 19 for 3 months

Cute.

Siti Hawa | November 06, 2020, 06:26 PM

Kumoya cafe is set to embark on another themed collaboration.

From Nov. 19. the pop-up cafe will feature Sanrio's Little Twin Stars' Kiki and Lala, and will be named Little Twin Stars x Kumoya Orchird Starry Dreamz Cafe.

The Little Twin Stars cafe will be open for three months.

Here are some photos of its interior:

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Menu

Guests can opt from a total of six snacks, six mains, four desserts and seven beverages will be on the menu with prices ranging from S$10.90 to S$24.90.

Do note that there is a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.

Here's a look at some items on the menu curated in collaboration with bento food artist Shirley Wong:

Little Twin Stars Double-Double Sliders (S$26.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Little Twin Stars Magic Starry Breakfast (S$26.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

LaLa Chicken Karaage with Beetroots Cream Sauce (S$23.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

KiKi Creamy Carbonara Pasta (S$22.90) and LaLa Aglio-Olio Seafood Pasta (S$23.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Starry Stars Sweet Pink Fondue (S$24.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Magic Starz Galaxy Cake (S$21.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Wish-Upon-A-Star Fluffy Chiffon Cake (S$23.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

LaLa Iced Latte (S$11.90) and KiKi Iced Latte (S$11.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Lychee Yuzu Starry Galaxy Soda Drink (S$13.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

LaLa Hot Chocolate (S$10.90) and KiKi Hot Latte (S$10.90):

Photo via Kumoya Cafe

Kumoya states that their menu has no pork, no lard and no alcohol, however, it is not Halal certified. Dining time is also limited to 90 minutes.

To make a reservation, you can WhatsApp 9244 3382.

Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa

Address: 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 9:30pm

Top photos via Kumoya Cafe

