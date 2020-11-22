Back

Man in S'pore captures striking video of lightning hitting Bishan stadium

A literal bolt from the blue.

Andrew Koay | November 22, 2020, 07:26 PM

Singapore has been experiencing quite a bit of rainy weather in recent times.

But isn't just rain droplets falling from the heavens these days; lightning bolts, too, have been making a thunderous appearance.

In a video posted to the Singapore Lightning Photographers Facebook group, one photographer captured a striking display of nature's awesome power.

In his description of the video, Nikil Sreenivas wrote that the footage was taken in Bishan on Nov. 21.

It appears to show a literal bolt from the blue hitting one of the floodlights at Bishan Stadium before lighting the sky up with a violet hue.

The torrential downpour continued today, with multiple locations around Singapore experiencing flash floods.

And while some of us might enjoy having a splash about in the puddles created by inclement weather, Sreenivas' video serves as a reminder it might be best to seek shelter during thunderstorms instead.

Top image by Nikil Sreenivas via Facebook

