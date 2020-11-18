Back

More lawyers ask to be dropped from Trump's lawsuit that seeks to challenge election result

A tenuous fight.

Kayla Wong | November 18, 2020, 01:07 AM

Three more lawyers have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 16, Reuters reported.

Trump's legal challenge falling apart

The lawsuit, filed in the state that flipped back to blue when it was called for Biden, sought to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

The attorneys said Trump's campaign had agreed to the withdrawal, and offered no further explanation.

But U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann had only allowed two of them to withdraw from the case without commenting on the third lawyer's request.

They were the second set of attorneys to have backed down from the lawsuit in Pennsylvania -- their move came merely three days after a previous law firm withdrew abruptly from the case, despite being the firm that filed the lawsuit for Trump's campaign.

But before they bailed out on the case, the Trump campaign had already dropped a key request in its lawsuit to throw out more than 680,000 mail-in and absentee ballots as they were processed without its representatives watching, Associated Press reported.

The latest development also comes after Trump's campaign dropped its lawsuit in Arizona that challenged a number of ballots that were cast, after realising that Biden's lead could not be overcome.

Trump is fighting on

But the Trump campaign is not letting up on its increasingly tenuous fight to challenge the election results in multiple swing states, such as Nevada, Georgia and Michigan.

The prospects of such litigation are slim, as legal experts said none of the lawsuits could change the election outcome.

A committee made up of top officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners had also released a statement that concluded the election was "the most secure in American history", rejecting accusations of voter fraud and irregularities.

Trump had reportedly told his close advisers that he plans to run for president again in 2024, according to Axios.

In the meantime, he could build up his own media empire to keep himself in the spotlight.

Top image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

