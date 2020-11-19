8 S'pore cafes with brunch, desserts, or coffee that open 24/7 or way past midnight

1. Cafe de Muse
- Modern cafe at Shaw House with both sweet and savoury options
- The menu: coffee, tea, brunch, cocktails, and dessert, including cakes, bingsu, churros, waffles, and more.
Only the first level of the cafe operates 24/7 — their premises on Level 2 closes at 9pm (speciality desserts are only available on Level 2).
Address: 350 Orchard Road, Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, #01-K5/K6
Opening Hours: 24/7
2. I See Cream
- New cafe at Upper Thomson Road
- The menu: ice cream, waffles
The cafe opens till 2am only on Fridays and Saturdays, and closes at 11pm on weekdays.
Address: Thomson V2, 11 Sin Ming Road #01-14, Singapore 575629
Opening Hours:
Tuesday to Thursday, 2pm – 11pm
Friday to Saturday, 11am - 2am
Sunday, 11am - 11pm
Closed on Mondays
3. Coffeesmith
- Coffee chain with desserts, coffee, and beer
- The menu: breakfast, waffles, bingsu, and both dessert and savoury toasts, frappes, and ades
Outlets and opening hours:
Orchard Gateway: 24/7
Suntec City: 24/7
Yishun Northpoint: 24/7
Westgate: 7:30am - 1am
4. Wan Wan Thai Cafe
- Garden-themed cafe near Bugis
- The menu: Shibuya toasts, bingsu and waffles.
Address: 127A Bencoolen St, Singapore 189637
Opening Hours: 12:30pm to 3am, daily
5. Hay Gelato
- New cafe in Bedok
- The menu: Ice cream and waffles, with Smoked Hay gelato being their standout flavour
Address: 136 Bedok North Ave 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136
Opening Hours:
Tuesday - Sunday, 1pm – 2am
Closed on Mondays
6. Haute And Cauld
- Bedok cafe in the vicinity of other Bedok cafes
- The menu: sandwiches, ice cream, waffles
Address: 740 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3179, Singapore 470740
Opening Hours: 11am – 2am, daily
7. Dessert First
- Chinese dessert shop in Bugis
- The menu: hot and cold Chinese desserts, snow ice, waffles
Address: #01-04 8 Liang Seah St, Singapore 189029.
Opening Hours: 12:30pm-12:30am, daily
8. Mosanco Enchanted Cafe
- Themed cafes with outlets around Singapore
- The menu: brunch, mains, cakes, smoothie bowls, cold brew
All four outlets are opened 24/7, except Bedok North, which operates till 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Fairytales Garden
88 Rangoon Road, #01-04
Singapore 218374
24/7
The Cave
88 Rangoon Road, #01-02
Singapore 218374
24/7
The Secret Garden
Bukit Timah Plaza,1 Jalan Anak Bukit
#L1-CA1, Singapore 588996
24/7
The Treehouse
Block 510 Bedok North Street 3, #01-75
Singapore 460510
Sunday to Thursday, 9am - 11pm
Friday and Saturday, 9am - 2am
Top image via Cafe De Muse, Enchanted Cafe, and Coffeesmith's Facebook pages
