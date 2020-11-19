8 S'pore cafes with brunch, desserts, or coffee that open 24/7 or way past midnight

1. Cafe de Muse

Modern cafe at Shaw House with both sweet and savoury options

The menu: coffee, tea, brunch, cocktails, and dessert, including cakes, bingsu, churros, waffles, and more.

Only the first level of the cafe operates 24/7 — their premises on Level 2 closes at 9pm (speciality desserts are only available on Level 2).

Address: 350 Orchard Road, Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, #01-K5/K6

Opening Hours: 24/7

2. I See Cream

New cafe at Upper Thomson Road

The menu: ice cream, waffles

The cafe opens till 2am only on Fridays and Saturdays, and closes at 11pm on weekdays.

Address: Thomson V2, 11 Sin Ming Road #01-14, Singapore 575629

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 2pm – 11pm

Friday to Saturday, 11am - 2am

Sunday, 11am - 11pm

Closed on Mondays

3. Coffeesmith

Coffee chain with desserts, coffee, and beer

The menu: breakfast, waffles, bingsu, and both dessert and savoury toasts, frappes, and ades

Outlets and opening hours:

Orchard Gateway: 24/7

Suntec City: 24/7

Yishun Northpoint: 24/7

Westgate: 7:30am - 1am

4. Wan Wan Thai Cafe

Garden-themed cafe near Bugis

The menu: Shibuya toasts, bingsu and waffles.

Address: 127A Bencoolen St, Singapore 189637

Opening Hours: 12:30pm to 3am, daily

5. Hay Gelato

New cafe in Bedok

The menu: Ice cream and waffles, with Smoked Hay gelato being their standout flavour

Address: 136 Bedok North Ave 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Sunday, 1pm – 2am

Closed on Mondays

6. Haute And Cauld

Bedok cafe in the vicinity of other Bedok cafes

The menu: sandwiches, ice cream, waffles

Address: 740 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3179, Singapore 470740

Opening Hours: 11am – 2am, daily

7. Dessert First

Chinese dessert shop in Bugis

The menu: hot and cold Chinese desserts, snow ice, waffles

Address: #01-04 8 Liang Seah St, Singapore 189029.

Opening Hours: 12:30pm-12:30am, daily

8. Mosanco Enchanted Cafe

Themed cafes with outlets around Singapore

The menu: brunch, mains, cakes, smoothie bowls, cold brew

All four outlets are opened 24/7, except Bedok North, which operates till 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Fairytales Garden

88 Rangoon Road, #01-04

Singapore 218374

24/7

The Cave

88 Rangoon Road, #01-02

Singapore 218374

24/7

The Secret Garden

Bukit Timah Plaza,1 Jalan Anak Bukit

#L1-CA1, Singapore 588996

24/7

The Treehouse

Block 510 Bedok North Street 3, #01-75

Singapore 460510

Sunday to Thursday, 9am - 11pm

Friday and Saturday, 9am - 2am

Top image via Cafe De Muse, Enchanted Cafe, and Coffeesmith's Facebook pages