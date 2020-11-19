Back

8 S'pore cafes with brunch, desserts, or coffee that open 24/7 or way past midnight

Supper time.

Mandy How | November 19, 2020, 10:37 AM

1. Cafe de Muse

Photo via Cafe De Muse's Facebook page

  • Modern cafe at Shaw House with both sweet and savoury options

  • The menu: coffee, tea, brunch, cocktails, and dessert, including cakes, bingsu, churros, waffles, and more.

Only the first level of the cafe operates 24/7 — their premises on Level 2 closes at 9pm (speciality desserts are only available on Level 2).

Address:  350 Orchard Road, Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, #01-K5/K6

Opening Hours: 24/7

Photo via Cafe De Muse's Facebook page

Photo via Cafe De Muse's Facebook page

Photo via Cafe De Muse's Facebook page

2. I See Cream

Photo via Desmond Wong/Google Maps

  • New cafe at Upper Thomson Road

  • The menu: ice cream, waffles

The cafe opens till 2am only on Fridays and Saturdays, and closes at 11pm on weekdays.

Address: Thomson V2, 11 Sin Ming Road #01-14, Singapore 575629

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 2pm – 11pm

Friday to Saturday, 11am - 2am

Sunday, 11am - 11pm

Closed on Mondays

3. Coffeesmith

Photo via Coffeesmith's Facebook page

  • Coffee chain with desserts, coffee, and beer

  • The menu: breakfast, waffles, bingsu, and both dessert and savoury toasts, frappes, and ades

Outlets and opening hours:

Orchard Gateway: 24/7

Suntec City: 24/7

Yishun Northpoint: 24/7

Westgate: 7:30am - 1am

Photo via Coffeesmith's Facebook page

Photo via Coffeesmith's Facebook page

    4. Wan Wan Thai Cafe

    Photo via Wan Wan Thai Cafe's Facebook page

    • Garden-themed cafe near Bugis

    • The menu: Shibuya toasts, bingsu and waffles.

    Address: 127A Bencoolen St, Singapore 189637

    Opening Hours: 12:30pm to 3am, daily

    Photo by @ern_yumiko via Wan Wan Thai Cafe/Facebook

    Photo by @luv_pamela via Wan Wan Thai Cafe/Facebook

      5. Hay Gelato

      Photo via Hay Gelato's Facebook page

      • New cafe in Bedok

      • The menu: Ice cream and waffles, with Smoked Hay gelato being their standout flavour

      Address: 136 Bedok North Ave 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136

      Opening Hours:

      Tuesday - Sunday, 1pm – 2am

      Closed on Mondays

      6. Haute And Cauld

      Photo via Haute And Cauld's Facebook page

      • Bedok cafe in the vicinity of other Bedok cafes

      • The menu: sandwiches, ice cream, waffles

      Address: 740 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3179, Singapore 470740

      Opening Hours: 11am – 2am, daily

      7. Dessert First

      Photo via Dessert First's Facebook page

      • Chinese dessert shop in Bugis

      • The menu: hot and cold Chinese desserts, snow ice, waffles

      Address: #01-04 8 Liang Seah St, Singapore 189029.

      Opening Hours: 12:30pm-12:30am, daily

      Photo via Dessert First's Facebook page

      Photo via Dessert First's Facebook page

        8. Mosanco Enchanted Cafe

        Photo via Mosanco Enchanted Cafe's Facebook page

        • Themed cafes with outlets around Singapore

        • The menu: brunch, mains, cakes, smoothie bowls, cold brew

        All four outlets are opened 24/7, except Bedok North, which operates till 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

        Photo via Mosanco Enchanted Cafe's Facebook page

        Photo via Mosanco Enchanted Cafe's Facebook page

        The Fairytales Garden

        88 Rangoon Road, #01-04

        Singapore 218374

        24/7

        The Cave

        88 Rangoon Road, #01-02

        Singapore 218374

        24/7

        The Secret Garden

        Bukit Timah Plaza,1 Jalan Anak Bukit

        #L1-CA1, Singapore 588996

        24/7

        The Treehouse

        Block 510 Bedok North Street 3, #01-75

        Singapore 460510

        Sunday to Thursday, 9am - 11pm

        Friday and Saturday, 9am - 2am

        Top image via Cafe De Muse, Enchanted Cafe, and Coffeesmith's Facebook pages

