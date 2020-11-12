Kyoto eatery famed for setting fire to ramen in front of customers opening at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24

Kyoto's Menbaka Fire Ramen is known for how they prepare their ramen.

Take a look:

You can read a more detailed breakdown of the process on GaijinPot, but here's basically how it goes in the Kyoto eatery.

The chef pours flaming negi oil on top of the broth to create "towering flames and an exquisitely smokey broth".

So there is a taste component to the theatrics.

There are rules as well, in Kyoto as least:

Peep this reassuring little ditty.

It is unclear now whether the Singapore branch will feature the same level of intensity and flames, but there's only one way to find out.

Menbaka Fire Ramen will be opening its first-ever overseas outlet outside of Kyoto at Cineleisure Orchard, Singapore on Nov. 24.

Image from menbakaichidai Instagram and Tommy Yip/ Happycow