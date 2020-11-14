Krispy Kreme S'pore launches S$3.50 doughnuts with ruby, gold chocolate & tiramisu for Christmas

Krispy Kreme has launched a limited-edition range of doughnuts for the Christmas season.

There are five doughnuts in this Christmas range and they all come with festive names: Rubies & Pearls, Rudolph, Santa Belly, Tiramisu Cake and Tree of Hope.

A Rubies & Pearls doughnut is decorated with white pearls and a red icing bow. It is topped with Barry Callebaut's Finest Belgian Ruby Chocolate.

Barry Callebaut is one of the world's largest cocoa processors and chocolate manufacturers. It has an industrial chocolate factory here in Singapore, located along Senoko South Road.

Rudolph is dipped in Barry Callebaut's Finest Belgian Gold Chocolate and adorned with pretzel antlers and a red nose.

The Santa Belly doughnut is filled with Krispy Kreme's Custard Kreme.

The Tiramisu Cake is a Chocolate Tiramisu Cake Doughnut topped with "Tiramisu Crunched Glazed", and decorated with icing and golden sprinkles.

Last but not least, the Tree of Hope is a shell doughnut filled with "Millo Kreme".

Only available until December 27, 2020

The limited-edition doughnuts are available from today (November 14, 2020) to December 27, 2020.

They are priced at S$3.50 each with a special half dozen price of S$18.80 and dozen price of S$35.00.

You can get them at all Krispy Kreme outlets in Singapore and on Deliveroo, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Top image via Krispy Kreme Singapore.