73-year-old Indian restaurant offers assortment of sweetmeats for S$1.50 each

Each sweet packs a punch.

Fasiha Nazren | November 14, 2020, 01:18 PM

Indian sweets, also known as mithai, are an important part of Deepavali or the Hindu Festival of Lights.

It is customary to gift sweets during the festive period as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

73 years of history

There are many mithai shops in Singapore to get your sweet fix, including Komala Vilas Sweets and Savouries.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If that name is familiar, that's because Komala Vilas Sweets and Savouries is located right beside the popular vegetarian restaurant with the same name.

Komala Vilas has been around in Singapore for close to 73 years, having established since 1947.

Like most Indian sweet shops during the festive period, there was a long queue of people making their last-minute Deepavali purchases or perhaps, like me, wanted to satisfy a sweet craving.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

On top of that, the shop could only accommodate up to three people at a time as part of its safe management measures.

Quaint shop

Having been there for many years, the sweet shop still retains the quaint look and feel.

The shop featured rows and rows of colourful sweetmeats, each costing S$1.50.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

On a busy day like the week before Deepavali, there were up to four shopkeepers, with two packing the sweets and at least one other tending the cashier.

Despite the hustle and bustle of festive preparation, the shopkeepers managed to accommodate my request to get some of the more popular sweets for the Festival of Lights.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's a look at them:

Jalebi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Jalebi is a spiral-shaped fried sweet that is made mainly of flour and sugar.

It is a popular sweet among South Asians and Middle Easterners.

According to the shopkeeper, there are two varieties available at the stall: One that can only last for one to two days, and another one that is drier but can last longer, which makes it a better option for gifting.

If you've never tried a jalebi, it tastes like a moist and sweet donut.

Palkova

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Palkova is a South Indian sweet made mainly using three ingredients: Milk, sugar, and ghee.

This fudgy sweet has a smooth milky taste and melts in the mouth almost instantly.

Ladoo

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This round-shaped sweet is mainly made of gram flour, ghee and sugar.

The crumbly sweet is essentially pearls of fried gram flour as well as some nuts and cardamom seeds held together in a ball with sugar syrup.

It's a good mix of sweet and a little spice.

Mysore Pak

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Like most Indian sweets, Mysore Pak is mainly made from gram flour, ghee and sugar.

There are also other versions of this melt-in-the-mouth fudge, including the Kaju Mysore Pak.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This version of the Mysore Pak includes cashew, which gives a nutty bite to the entire dessert.

Details

Address:

Komala Vilas Sweets and Savouries

82 Serangoon Road, Singapore 217981

Opening hours

Mondays to Saturdays: 11am to 9pm

Sundays: 11am to 7pm

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

