KFC S'pore launches Shoyu Crunch chicken with immersive dining booth from Nov. 25

Feel like you're in Japan.

Fasiha Nazren | November 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

KFC Singapore has launched several new offerings during this festive season.

Limited edition Shoyu Crunch

The Shoyu Crunch chicken will be available for a limited time from Nov. 25.

This new offering is essentially fried chicken marinated in spicy shoyu sauce, coated with a red breading, seaweed and sesame seeds.

It is available ala carte for S$3.65.

Alternatively, it is also available as a meal, which includes two pieces of Shoyu Crunch chicken, one regular whipped potato, one regular coleslaw and one regular drink for S$8.95.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

There is also the Shoyu Crunch Box (S$10.95) which includes two pieces of Shoyu Crunch chicken, two pieces of hot and crispy tenders, one regular whipped potato, one regular fries and one regular drink.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

You can also have the 8pcs Shoyu Crunch Family Feast.

Here's what it looks like in real life:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Very umami

Here's a fair warning: There is a noticeable Japanese soy sauce odour, so keep that in mind if you don't particularly enjoy the fermented smell.

If you're wondering what it tastes like, the chicken has a strong umami flavour thanks to the karai shoyu or spicy Japanese soy sauce and the addition of seaweed bits.

There is also a hint of spiciness from the karai shoyu.

While fried chicken typically leaves a greasy and surfeiting aftertaste, the sesame seeds help to mitigate that a little, on top of providing an extra crunch and nutty flavour to the chicken.

Comparing this to KFC's Hot & Crispy chicken, the Shoyu Crunch chicken is much more flavourful though it is a notch lower on the spicy scale.

New seasonal egg tart

KFC also introduced the Marshmallow Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart (S$1.50), which is an upgraded version of the seasonal Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tarts.

This festive season favourite includes a chocolate hazelnut filling in the egg tart and topped with cocoa dusting and a marshmallow.

Here's what it looks like:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

And here's a cross-section of the egg tart:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This egg tart tastes just as its name suggests, which is a good thing: Chocolatey and slightly sweet marshmallow egg tart with a flakey crust.

In our (unprofessional) opinion, it is best eaten after heating it up in the oven for 10 seconds, making the dessert creamier thanks to the slightly melted marshmallow.

View of Mount Fuji

Along with the release of the two new items on the menu, KFC also launched an immersive booth featuring views of Japan's Mount Fuji at some of its outlets in Singapore.

Apart from providing diners with a scenic view of Mount Fuji, it also doubles up as a social distancing booth.

Here's the view of your meal as part of this immersive experience:

Photo from KFC Singapore.

And here's what it looks like while using it:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This immersive dining experience is only available at the following KFC restaurants:

  • Ang Mo Kio Hub

  • Compass One

  • Funan Mall

  • Jurong Point

  • Kallang Stadium

  • NEX

  • North Point City

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Toa Payoh

  • Waterway Point

Top image from KFC and Fasiha Nazren.

