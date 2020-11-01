KFC S'pore investigating after customer allegedly finds screw in porridge

What was supposed to be a comforting breakfast turned out to be a health scare for one Lili Ahmad and her husband.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 31, Lili revealed that they had ordered the Twister & Porridge Buddy Meal from Punggol Oasis's KFC outlet via Foodpanda.

The meal consists of a breakfast burger and porridge.

The couple, who shared the porridge, had already eaten most of it when they discovered something in their food.

Screw in porridge

As her husband was about to feed her a spoonful of porridge, Lili noticed something sharp on her spoon.

According to Lili, that "thing" on her spoon happened to be the sharp end of a half-inch screw:

The customer expressed that she was "disgusted and disappointed" and wants KFC to take "full responsibility".

KFC relays deepest apologies

In a reply to her post, KFC Singapore relayed their "deepest apologies" and emphasised that the fast food eatery takes for safety and hygiene matters "very seriously".

They have also followed up with Lili on the matter and will be conducting further investigations.

Mothership has reached out to KFC for comment.

