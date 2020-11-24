Back

KFC China launches driverless food trucks selling fried chicken

Let the fried chicken travel to you.

Siti Hawa | November 24, 2020, 03:54 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

24 November 2020 - 24 November 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and companies worldwide have adapted to adhere to safe distancing measures.

For instance, KFC China has rolled out driverless food trucks to transport fried chicken to the masses while minimising human interaction.

These unmanned vehicles were seen in front of a metro station outside Shanghai.

Unmanned vehicles

Photo via @shanghaineko on Twitter

According to Soyacincau, the vehicles are from Neolix, which supplies mini delivery vehicles for food sales, delivery and more.

How they work

Photo via @shanghaineko on Twitter

It seems that customers would need to make an order on the screen and pay via a QR code. When the payment is done, the door will open and customers can collect their order.

Besides KFC, Neolix is also working with Pizza Hut to offer "restaurant on wheels" service, reported Soyacincau.

The same vehicle is also being used in a Thailand hospital for contactless delivery of medical supplies.

According to Xinhuanet, the self-driving vehicle makes use of Huawei's 5G technology to remotely control itself to navigate the "complicated routes" within Siriraj Hospital.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @shanghaineko on Twitter

18 new imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 24, no new local transmissions for 14th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases to 58,183.

November 24, 2020, 03:47 PM

Trump lets Biden's transition move forward after delay

Trump has not officially conceded yet.

November 24, 2020, 03:19 PM

Sephora S'pore's Black Friday sale happening from Nov. 26-27 with discounts of up to 35%

Sephora's last big public sale of the year.

November 24, 2020, 02:35 PM

Poignant photo of Grabfood rider in Sengkang walking barefoot in heavy rain goes viral

Patience.

November 24, 2020, 02:19 PM

ICA officer charged with receiving sexual services & bribes from 2 Chinese nationals

The ICA officer received these favours in exchange for helping the two women remain in Singapore,

November 24, 2020, 02:05 PM

Organiser responds after therapy horse petting sessions at ION Orchard store draw flak

The therapy horses often visit schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

November 24, 2020, 12:51 PM

Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

November 24, 2020, 12:44 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers from separate individuals cannot be combined for single purchase

Not allowed.

November 24, 2020, 12:32 PM

S$2 million increase in money cheated through WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram scams for 1st half of 2020

The cons typically involved the scammers impersonating the victim's friends.

November 24, 2020, 12:03 PM

S'pore woman, 30, allegedly locked out of home by dad if she's not home by 7pm

If she tried to enter after 7pm, both her and her mother would be scolded.

November 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.