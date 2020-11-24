KFC China launches driverless food trucks selling fried chicken

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and companies worldwide have adapted to adhere to safe distancing measures.

For instance, KFC China has rolled out driverless food trucks to transport fried chicken to the masses while minimising human interaction.

These unmanned vehicles were seen in front of a metro station outside Shanghai.

Unmanned vehicles

According to Soyacincau, the vehicles are from Neolix, which supplies mini delivery vehicles for food sales, delivery and more.

How they work

It seems that customers would need to make an order on the screen and pay via a QR code. When the payment is done, the door will open and customers can collect their order.

Besides KFC, Neolix is also working with Pizza Hut to offer "restaurant on wheels" service, reported Soyacincau.

The same vehicle is also being used in a Thailand hospital for contactless delivery of medical supplies.

According to Xinhuanet, the self-driving vehicle makes use of Huawei's 5G technology to remotely control itself to navigate the "complicated routes" within Siriraj Hospital.

Top photos via @shanghaineko on Twitter