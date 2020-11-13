Back

SIA cabin crew opens Kevin Khoo Bistro, outdoor dining at Shenton Way manned by crew

'Kevin Khoo' is what some people call cabin crew.

Mandy How | November 13, 2020, 01:54 PM

Located at Shenton Way, Kevin Khoo Bistro offers casual western dining in a laid-back environment.

Photo by Mandy How

The enterprise was born in a time of "social and economic adversity and uncertainty," according to its founders, who are (or at least, were) stewards and stewardesses with the national carrier.

If you haven't caught on, Kevin Khoo is not the name of any particular steward, but a play on the pronunciation of "cabin crew".

Photo by Mandy How

Staffed by displaced members of cabin crew, the establishment markets itself with the "exemplary and impeccable service" that they're known for in the skies.

Kevin Khoo fans or crew? via Kevin Khoo Bistro

True enough, service was prompt and polite when we visited, which makes it better than about 69 per cent of the other establishments by default.

Photo by Mandy How

The food itself is an ensemble of familiar western fare, but just that little bit elevated.

Think soup and salad, all day breakfast, pastas, mains, and burgers.

Pastas range from S$8 to S$22, while mains, S$14 to S$38.

The Bone-in Kurobuta Pork Chop (S$22), which came with two sides (as all mains do), was nice and savoury, and not too tough.

Photo by Mandy How

Their truffle items (we got the mushroom truffle soup and truffle mashed potato) have a tendency to hit you hard, though. Like getting bludgeoned by truffle oil, which we wouldn't say was entirely pleasant.

Photo by Mandy How

Overall, prices were slightly cheaper than what we expected (no GST, only service charge), and the outdoor element works in its favour if the weather decides to be kind.

Photo by Mandy How

The food reminds us of Hot Tomato, actually, which is in no way a slight because we like Hot Tomato.

You can take a look at the menu here:

Zoom in if you need to, it's another potato photo. Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Details

Address: 7 Shenton Way #01-04 Singapore, Singapore 068810

Opening Hours:

Monday - Saturday, 3pm - 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays

Top image via Mandy How & Kevin Khoo

