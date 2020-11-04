Karl Liew, son of ex-CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong, to be charged for giving false evidence in court

Karl Liew will be charged in court on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, for furnishing false information and giving false evidence.

Liew is the son of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.

Police statement

A police statement on Wednesday (Nov. 4) said that they were directed to conduct further investigations to assess if any offences have been committed by the Liews.

This was following the release of the High Court judgement, and in light of the High Court’s comments.

The police have since completed investigations and consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers on their recommendations.

This statement comes shortly after Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam addressed the landmark case in a ministerial statement in Parliament earlier today.

Karl Liew: Can his evidence be relied upon and was he being dishonest?

In his statement, Shanmugam said that Liew had since undergone a now-complete investigation as to whether he had committed any criminal offences, including perjury.

Shanmugam had observed that Karl gave inconsistent answers throughout the trial. In some instances, the testimony of one of the Liews was either contradicted or at variance with the evidence of another family member.

Shanmugam said:

"There are two issues here, whether Karl's evidence can be relied upon to convict Miss Liyani, and two, whether Karl was being dishonest. The High Court chose to give little weight to what he said, and said he was unreliable."

Top photo: MHA, photo by Matthias Ang