Kampong Glam gets vibrant, building-sized mural with public pantry

In early November, a quiet corner at Kampong Glam welcomed a new, full-wall mural.

The vibrant scene is an amalgamation of five artworks by 22 creatives and students, most of whom work at the marketing company behind the project, amc asia!.

The mural covers the entire side of the building along 18 Jalan Klapa.

Community pantry

Besides being a backdrop for somebody's Instagram post, the company appears to have larger plans for it.

Titled "I want to go there", the mural is intended to serve as a product of its time, providing a visual opportunity for members of the community to look back at its time of creation.

It also hopes to showcase the precinct’s personality and its relationship with the people.

One such aspect of the mural is the trolley piece, which also functions as a community outreach installation.

Groceries are placed in the trolleys every week, which are used as a public pantry.

Those who need the food can take what they need, while others can contribute to the stash.

Members of the public can also interact with the mural through an AR Instagram filter, and find out more about Kampong Glam through the virtual stickers.

Scan a physical QR code to learn more about the artists and see the individual works on a microsite.

Here's a little peek at the behind-the-scenes and the creatives at work:

Top photo via amc asia!