Kakao Friends ceramic plates available at 7-Eleven S'pore till Dec. 29, 2020

Colourful.

Siti Hawa | November 01, 2020, 10:49 AM

Convenience chain 7-Eleven is back with another character-themed marketing device till Dec. 29, 2020.

Six Kakao Friends-themed ceramic plates

Photo via 7-Eleven

Photo via 7-Eleven

Photo via 7-Eleven

There are six designs available which feature various characters such as:

  • Ryan

  • Neo

  • Muzi

  • Apeach

  • Tube

  • All Characters

Redeemable

To redeem these ceramic plates, spend S$5 at 7-Eleven to earn a stamp. Collect 20 stamps to redeem a ceramic plate.

Do note that the plate will be picked at random.

Alternatively, collect five stamps and top up S$7.90 to redeem the ceramic plate.

The stamps will be given out from now till Dec. 22, and you can redeem the ceramic plates up till Dec. 29.

Top photos via 7-Eleven.

