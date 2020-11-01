Kakao Friends ceramic plates available at 7-Eleven S'pore till Dec. 29, 2020

Convenience chain 7-Eleven is back with another character-themed marketing device till Dec. 29, 2020.

Six Kakao Friends-themed ceramic plates

There are six designs available which feature various characters such as:

Ryan

Neo

Muzi

Apeach

Tube

All Characters

Redeemable

To redeem these ceramic plates, spend S$5 at 7-Eleven to earn a stamp. Collect 20 stamps to redeem a ceramic plate.

Do note that the plate will be picked at random.

Alternatively, collect five stamps and top up S$7.90 to redeem the ceramic plate.

The stamps will be given out from now till Dec. 22, and you can redeem the ceramic plates up till Dec. 29.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via 7-Eleven.