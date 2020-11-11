Back

K.STAR Karaoke with 3 outlets in S'pore to announce re-opening date in end-Nov. 2020

Signs of life.

Mandy How | November 11, 2020, 01:30 AM

K.STAR Karaoke has announced on Facebook that they will be revealing the date of their re-opening in end-November.

Another post told customers that there will be "special [gifts]" on their reopening day.

Photo via K.STAR Karaoke/Facebook

The entertainment venue has two outlets in Singapore: Orchard Central and Suntec City.

A third outlet is slated to open at Plaza Singapura.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said last week that Singapore's nightlife industry can look forward to limited reopenings under pilot programmes in the coming months.

Specifically, the pilot for karaoke lounges and nightclubs will commence by January 2021 and last for three months.

Groups of up to five people will be allowed enclosed rooms.

Close to three hundred people have shared K.STAR's post.

However, potential patrons should note that they will need to undergo a swab test before visiting any of these establishments.

Top photo via K.STAR Karaoke/Facebook

