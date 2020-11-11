Jurong East Bus Interchange relocating from Dec. 6 to facilitate transport hub construction

The Jurong East Bus Interchange is relocating from Dec. 6, 2020 (Sunday).

The current interchange just adjacent to Jurong East MRT station will have its operations shifted over to a new interchange, located across the road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Nov. 11.

New interchange will operate till around 2027

The relocation is to facilitate the construction of the Jurong Regional Line, a new MRT line that will serve residents in the west, including those in the up-and-coming Tengah developments.

The new interchange along Jurong Gateway Road will be in operation till around 2027, when the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub is completed.

Location of new interchange

The new interchange is located along Jurong Gateway Road between the junctions of Jurong Gateway Road/ Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong Gateway Road/ Jurong East Central 1.

Getting to the new interchange

A new pedestrian overhead bridge with lifts and escalators has been constructed, for commuters to transfer between buses and trains.

There is also a new bus stop opposite JEM shopping mall so that commuters can alight closer to Jurong East MRT station.

Two existing bus stops have also been expanded to accommodate more commuters and buses, and full-day bus lanes will be implemented along Jurong Gateway Road to facilitate bus operations.

Changes to bus operations

LTA also announced changes to bus routes, including modified routes, and having some buses start and end operations outside the interchange.

Modified routes for Services 97/97e, 197 and 333

LTA said that Service 97/97e and 197 will be amended to enter the bus interchange via Jurong East Street 12 and Jurong Gateway Road.

Service 333 will be amended to enter via Boon Lay Way and Jurong Gateway Road.

Services 78, 79, Cross Border 3 and Cross Border 4 to start and end operations outside interchange

Also, four services will start and end operations outside the interchange as follows:

Service 78 will start at the bus stop outside Blk 131 (BS 28301) and end at the bus stop before Jurong East MRT station (BS 28211) in the return direction without calling at the bus interchange.

will start at the bus stop outside Blk 131 (BS 28301) and end at the bus stop before Jurong East MRT station (BS 28211) in the return direction without calling at the bus interchange. Service 79 will not call at the bus interchange but loop around Jurong East town centre via Jurong East Street 12, Jurong Gateway Road, Jurong East Central and Jurong Town Hall Road. Commuters can board this service at the bus stop outside Blk 131 (BS 28301) or outside Jurong Regional Library (BS 28249).

will not call at the bus interchange but loop around Jurong East town centre via Jurong East Street 12, Jurong Gateway Road, Jurong East Central and Jurong Town Hall Road. Commuters can board this service at the bus stop outside Blk 131 (BS 28301) or outside Jurong Regional Library (BS 28249). Cross Border 3 and Cross Border 4, which are currently not in operation, will have boarding and alighting at a bus pick up and drop off point at Venture Avenue instead of Jurong East Bus Interchange when services resume.

"LTA will monitor the situation closely and make adjustments to the arrangements where necessary," the agency said.

Facilities in new interchange

The new interchange features some improved facilities such as more spacious boarding points and greater accessibility for wheelchair users and the elderly, as well as high-volume low-speed fans.

Top image via LTA

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here