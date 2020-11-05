Jurassic World Cafe: Skyline view dining among dinosaurs with mains from S$20

The Jurassic World Cafe is set to open at the ION Sky on Nov. 6, 2020.

Apart from the scenic view of the Singapore skyline from ION Sky, guests can also expect jungle-themed decor complete with dinosaurs all over the pop-up cafe.

There is also a photo op wall to complete the Jurrasic Park experience.

In case photos don't do it justice, here's what the entire cafe looks like:

We got try quite a few dishes from the cafe, including both mains and desserts.

Nasi lemak (S$20)

The nasi lemak is served with honey chicken wings, an egg, cucumber slices, a dollop of sambal, a generous side of keropok as well as some peanuts and fried anchovies.

While the nasi lemak has a milder flavour, it goes well with the flavourful sambal which packs quite a punch.

The chicken may look like any typical fried chicken but it has a pleasant smoky taste that makes the entire dish less surfeiting.

Rating: 3.5/5

Volcano Curry (S$23)

The volcano curry is basically a plate of charcoal-coloured rice topped with a "flowing lava" of pork and potato curry.

It is served with a side of sunny lettuce and pea tendrils.

The most fun-looking dish also happens to be, in our opinion, the best dish of the lot.

Reminiscent of homecooked Nyonya curry, the curry was slightly spicy and went well with the very tender pork pieces.

Rating: 4/5

Jurassic World Burger (S$28)

The Jurassic World Burger consists of a beef patty, bacon slices, cheese slice, tomatoes and mushroom sandwiched in between two toasted black buns.

It is served with a side of potato wedges.

While the beef patty was well-seasoned and juicy, the buns were a little too hard which made it slightly difficult to eat.

Rating: 3/5

Christmas Meaty Platter (S$25)

This platter includes the glazed pork ribs, honey chicken wings and a side of roasted potatoes.

While the flavour of the pork ribs wasn't as pronounced, the meat was very tender and fell right off the bone.

The roasted potatoes were also very well-seasoned.

While this platter may be a Christmas special, it will be available from as early as Nov. 6.

Rating: 3.5/5

Fossil Excavation Cake (S$16)

This dessert is another fun element of the entire dining experience.

The Fossil Excavation Cake consists of a sponge cake and cream topped with cocoa biscuits, fruits and served with a side of vanilla ice cream.

This dessert is best shared with at least one other person and it isn't as overly sweet as it looks.

Rating: 4/5

Mosasaurus Soda (S$8)

Served with pineapple and blueberries. this soda is a very refreshing drink.

The drink has a bubblegum flavour made invigorating thanks to a hint of mint.

When stirred well, this soda doesn't taste as sweet as it seems.

Rating: 3.5/5

Prices stated are exclusive of prevailing service and tax charges.

You can find the full menu here:

Jurassic Park merchandise from S$6.90

There is also a merchandise area within the cafe with items starting from S$6.90.

Merchandise include:

Character cushion (S$14.90)

Card holder (S$6.90)

Lego sets (from S$49.90)

You can check out Jurassic World Cafe's website for more updates.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.