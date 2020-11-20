Back

S'pore activist Jolovan Wham to be charged for one-man smiley face assembly outside Toa Payoh police station

He was holding a smiley face, standing alone.

Julia Yeo | November 20, 2020, 03:47 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

On Mar. 28, 2020, Singaporean activist Jolovan Wham, 40, was seen outside Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) holding a piece of cardboard with a smiley face drawn on it.

Jolovan Wham facing charge

He shared in a Facebook post on Nov. 19, 2020 that he will be charged in court under the Public Order Act for participating in a one-person assembly.

The one-person assembly which Wham took part in was in expression of support for two Singaporean youths who held up climate action signs without permit.

The two youths were investigated by the police for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

According to Wham's post, he only held up the signs to take photos to upload on social media, and "barely stayed in the area for more than several seconds".

Wham will be present in court on Nov. 23 to face his charges.

If convicted, he is subject to a maximum fine of S$5,000.

Previously, Wham was sentenced to 16 days in prison for organising a public assembly without a permit in 2016, along with refusing to sign a police statement.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Jolovan Wham/Facebook

Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

A little pricey.

November 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

MOM revokes 4 work passes for breaching SHN requirements

Among the offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

November 20, 2020, 05:03 PM

Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy reopening on Nov. 21 with 5m-tall floral sculpture

Complimentary ice cream for Floral Fantasy visitors.

November 20, 2020, 04:56 PM

S'pore family orders 'healthy' catered tingkat dinner, allegedly finds centipede in vegetables

Extra ingredient.

November 20, 2020, 04:54 PM

Elusive Sambar deer seen foraging along Bukit Timah Expressway in the middle of the day

Nom nom nom.

November 20, 2020, 03:55 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 10 days in a row

All new cases today were imported.

November 20, 2020, 03:53 PM

Free light & art installations, including rainbow tunnel, at Downtown East till Mar. 21, 2021

New sights.

November 20, 2020, 03:51 PM

Chateraise S'pore now selling family pack of 12 ice creams + cooler bag at S$19.90

Yummy.

November 20, 2020, 03:36 PM

Demon Slayer pouches, Instax film, keychains & more available at Tokyu Hands S'pore outlets

While stocks last.

November 20, 2020, 03:13 PM

Lee Suet Fern suspended 15 months from practising law, found guilty of misconduct over handling of LKY's last will

The court said that it had found her professional conduct in her dealings with the late Lee Kuan Yew "objectionable."

November 20, 2020, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.