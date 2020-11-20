S'pore activist Jolovan Wham to be charged for one-man smiley face assembly outside Toa Payoh police station

On Mar. 28, 2020, Singaporean activist Jolovan Wham, 40, was seen outside Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) holding a piece of cardboard with a smiley face drawn on it.

Jolovan Wham facing charge

He shared in a Facebook post on Nov. 19, 2020 that he will be charged in court under the Public Order Act for participating in a one-person assembly.

The one-person assembly which Wham took part in was in expression of support for two Singaporean youths who held up climate action signs without permit.

The two youths were investigated by the police for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

According to Wham's post, he only held up the signs to take photos to upload on social media, and "barely stayed in the area for more than several seconds".

Wham will be present in court on Nov. 23 to face his charges.

If convicted, he is subject to a maximum fine of S$5,000.

Previously, Wham was sentenced to 16 days in prison for organising a public assembly without a permit in 2016, along with refusing to sign a police statement.

Top image via Jolovan Wham/Facebook