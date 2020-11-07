Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise after losing 'wife beater' libel case

Prominent actor Johnny Depp has agreed to Warner Bros' request to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In the franchise, Depp plays the character Gellert Grindelwald, who is an infamous dark wizard.

In his statement on Instagram, the actor said:

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

Depp recently lost a defamation case against UK newspaper The Sun

The announcement by Depp comes less than a week after news that he lost a defamation case in high court against The Sun.

Depp had sued the publisher over an article in which the actor was referred to as a "wife beater", reported the Guardian.

In 2016, his ex-wife Amber Heard filed for divorce from the actor, and claimed that she was abused by Depp during the course of their marriage, reported BBC.

In his Instagram post, Depp stated his intention to appeal the ruling, as well as to prove that the allegations against him are false.

Not the first scandal the franchise has faced

This is not the first time the franchise has been embroiled in controversy.

Other instances include an incident in which a video of another actor in the franchise, Ezra Miller, who is caught on camera holding a lady in a choke hold and bringing her down to the ground, and the author, J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments on Twitter, according to TIME.

