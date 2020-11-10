Joe Biden's German Shepherd will be first shelter dog in White House

Democratic challenger and former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden is set to take the reins from incumbent President Donald Trump as the next President-elect.

Not only will Biden and his wife move into the White House, but so will Biden's two pet German Shepherds.

The two dogs are 12-year-old Champ and 2-year-old Major.

Hello, We’re The First Dogs Elect Of United States. Thank you for Voting For Dad @JoeBiden. Me & Champ here we will be the First White House Pets in 4 Years 🐶 pic.twitter.com/knEVQTqu8L — Champ & Major Biden 🐶 (@FirstFamilyDogs) November 9, 2020

The move however, will mark a historic moment for the furry occupants of the White House thus far — Major will be the first shelter dog ever to live there.

First ever shelter dog

Biden first adopted Major in 2018 from a no-kill animal shelter, the Delaware Humane Association, after fostering the puppy for a period of time.

Major had been one of six puppies brought to the shelter "after being exposed to something toxic", the Washington Post reported.

Here's Biden and the happy pup.

pPhoto from Delaware Humane Association / TwitterMajor's older brother, Champ, was procured from a breeder.

Trump did not have a dog

Keeping pets has been a longstanding tradition for the Presidents in the White House.

Trump was noticeably the first U.S. President in a century without a pet.

His lack of a furry companion drew some suspicion. After all, as historian and author Jennifer B. Pickens said in the Washington Post: "People love to see ways they can relate to their president, and I think pets provide that."

The sight of a world leader cuddling a pet also helps to "humanise and soften their political image", she told CBS News.

Before Trump, former President Barack Obama had Bo and Sunny, Portuguese Water Dogs, by his side.

Trump however, had previously explained that he did not have the time to care for a dog.

"I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?" he said before shrugging his shoulders.

Dogs featured in Biden's campaign

Incidentally, Biden did not hesitate to highlight this point during his presidential campaign, using it as a means to distinguish himself from Trump.

His campaign featured both Major and Champ, and sported slogans like "Let's put a dog back in the White House".

Another Instagram post of a clip of a sweet interaction between him and Major had a caption: "No ruff days on the trail when I have some Major motivation."

Biden's supporters have also rallied around him and called for others to put a dog-lover back in the White House.

With the recent news of Biden's win sending some on social media into a tizzy.

THERE WILL BE DOGS IN THE WHITE HOUSE AGAIN!! — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) November 7, 2020

Woof.

Top photo from Delaware Humane Association / Twitter and joebiden / IG