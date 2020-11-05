Joe Biden has won more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history

Former vice president Joe Biden's presidential challenge might be hanging in the balance, but he has broken the record for the most votes ever received at a U.S. presidential election.

According to Associated Press, the 77-year-old has received 69,701,356 votes at the time of writing.

The number exceeds former President Barack Obama's 2008 popular vote of 69,498,516.

In the meantime, incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump has beaten his 2016 record of 62,984,828 votes with 67,140,462 votes.

But while Biden has received a greater share of the popular vote so far, Trump is trailing by just 25 electoral college votes.

The eventual winner of this tight presidential race might not be confirmed till all mail-in ballots are counted, which could take days, if not weeks.

Mail-in ballots, however, are expected to favour Biden.

As Trump has hinted, legal challenges to the counting of ballots might be presented, which could delay the result further.

