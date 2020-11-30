US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

United States president-elect Joe Biden will be wearing a walking boot for several weeks after fracturing his foot over the weekend.

According to The New York Times, Biden was playing with one of his dogs when he slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday (Nov. 28).

While initial X-rays didn't find an obvious fracture, a follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline fractures in Biden's midfoot.

The Associated Press reported that Biden's fracture appears to be a relatively mild one, based on his physician's statement and the planned treatment of wearing a walking boot.

They also reported that Biden was seen limping as he left his doctors office, though he walked without a crutch or aid.

Responding with a tweet to a video of the president-elect leaving the doctor's, President Donald Trump wished his political rival well.

"Get well soon!" wrote Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election.

The Bidens have two dogs, according to The New York Times.

Major, a German shepherd fostered and adopted by the family in 2018, was involved in Biden's injury.

They have another German shepherd, Champ; both dogs will be moving into the White House with the Bidens.

Top photo from Delaware Humane Association / Twitter and joebiden / IG

