Back

Japan escapes recession after economy did better than expected in third quarter

Good news for Japan.

Sulaiman Daud | November 16, 2020, 10:47 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Japan has escaped recession, recovering from the sharpest economic plunge since the end of World War 2 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reuters reported on Nov. 16 that Japan posted a growth rate of 5.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q2020), the first since the declines posted in the previous three quarters.

It was better than the expected growth rate of 4.4 per cent that was previously projected, on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Private consumption, exports up

The growth was helped by a rise in private consumption, after a slump that was thought to be the result of Covid-19 restrictions.

External demand also rose after a growth in overseas demand, which in turn pushed up Japan's exports by 7.0 per cent.

However, capital expenditure fell by 3.4 per cent for a second straight quarter, suggesting that businesses are wary about expanding or investing in an uncertain economic climate.

New stimulus package coming soon

Japan has already passed two massive Covid-19 relief packages, with money in direct spending and support for businesses, totalling around US$2.18 trillion (S$2.93 trillion).

However, newly-minted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has directed his cabinet to come up with another stimulus package to mitigate the fallout from Covid-19.

CNBC quoted Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who said that this package would include support for digitalisation and assisting structural changes in the economy.

Top image by Maasaki Komori via Unsplash.

Thai protesters eat mookata during protests at Democracy Monument in Bangkok

When life gives you protests, make mookata with friends.

November 16, 2020, 03:51 AM

Trump admits Biden won, but claims without evidence that election was 'rigged'

Trump has refused to concede.

November 15, 2020, 11:12 PM

Good Samaritans in Jurong West open umbrellas to shelter community cat from downpour

:')

November 15, 2020, 09:13 PM

10 Covid-19 cases discharged, imported cases with recent travel history to India & Italy

Total number of cases to 58,119.

November 15, 2020, 09:10 PM

3-year-old labrador with separation anxiety looking for forever home in S'pore

It's best if the adopter doesn't own another dog.

November 15, 2020, 08:13 PM

Bukit Batok HDB invaded with cockroaches after fumigation as rubbish chute not properly sealed

Residents were advised to seal the openings and joints of their chutes.

November 15, 2020, 07:39 PM

Hidden Seletar cafe has chill outdoor seating with view of airport runway, mains under S$20

Catch a glimpse of planes in the distance.

November 15, 2020, 06:36 PM

S'pore woman goes all out in 'ooh-ah' battle with noisy Asian Koel in neighbourhood

Quite a confusing moment for residents in the neighbourhood.

November 15, 2020, 06:09 PM

Bakery in S'pore sells mini baguette buns with over 10 kinds of lava filling, costs S$11 for 6

Yummy.

November 15, 2020, 05:21 PM

Hong Kong govt tightens Covid-19 measures, 'invisible spreaders' may lead to 4th wave

More stringent measures for 11 days.

November 15, 2020, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.