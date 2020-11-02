Back

Japanese-themed high tea served on exquisite porcelain in Holland V dessert bar

Zen.

Mandy How | November 02, 2020, 04:47 PM

Dessert maestro Janice Wong has launched her second high tea series.

Titled "The Floating World Ukiyo", the set is a collaboration with local deisgner Ong Shunmugam.

Photo via Janice Wong

The menu

Japanese and Asian flavours are featured in the form of Miso pork and chicken dumplings (wrapped like a candy bun), Soba Noodles, Peach Wagashi confectioneries, and fresh mochis.

Photo via Janice Wong

Photo via Janice Wong

Photo via Janice Wong

Here's the full line-up for two persons:

  • Miso pork / chicken dumplings x4

  • Citrus Bergamot Yuzu passionfruit basil Tart x1

  • Strawberry Swiss roll x2

  • Rose chocolates x2

  • Soba noodles, Bonito shavings x2

  • Peach Wagashi confectioneries x2

  • Mango Konatsu x1

  • Pandan Coconut Ice Cream Bread Sandwich x 1

  • Sake ice Cream Bread Sandwich x1

  • Fresh mochis x2

  • Coffee or Tea

Photo via Janice Wong

Photo via Janice Wong

Photo via Janice Wong

These will be served on Ong's collection of Suvarnabumi Porcelain, which is born from extensive research into Chinese, Japanese, Malay, Middle Eastern, and Peranakan tableware.

Photo via Suvarnabumi Porcelain's website

The set is priced at S$60 per person (tax included), and available every weekend at 2am:dessertbar from Nov. 14 - Dec. 6, 2020.

Make sure to reserve your spot, as there are limited sets each day.

Top image via Janice Wong

