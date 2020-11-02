Japanese-themed high tea served on exquisite porcelain in Holland V dessert bar

Dessert maestro Janice Wong has launched her second high tea series.

Titled "The Floating World Ukiyo", the set is a collaboration with local deisgner Ong Shunmugam.

The menu

Japanese and Asian flavours are featured in the form of Miso pork and chicken dumplings (wrapped like a candy bun), Soba Noodles, Peach Wagashi confectioneries, and fresh mochis.

Here's the full line-up for two persons:

Miso pork / chicken dumplings x4

Citrus Bergamot Yuzu passionfruit basil Tart x1

Strawberry Swiss roll x2

Rose chocolates x2

Soba noodles, Bonito shavings x2

Peach Wagashi confectioneries x2

Mango Konatsu x1

Pandan Coconut Ice Cream Bread Sandwich x 1

Sake ice Cream Bread Sandwich x1

Fresh mochis x2

Coffee or Tea

These will be served on Ong's collection of Suvarnabumi Porcelain, which is born from extensive research into Chinese, Japanese, Malay, Middle Eastern, and Peranakan tableware.

The set is priced at S$60 per person (tax included), and available every weekend at 2am:dessertbar from Nov. 14 - Dec. 6, 2020.

Make sure to reserve your spot, as there are limited sets each day.

Top image via Janice Wong