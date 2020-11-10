Back

HK actress Jacqueline Wong's TVB contract apparently terminated after show gets low ratings

Oh no.

Fasiha Nazren | November 10, 2020, 01:59 PM

It seems like things are not looking up for Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong.

Rumours are going around that her contact with broadcasting company TVB has been terminated early.

Photo from @jacquelinebwong on Instagram.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, TVB executives apparently came to the decision after her image didn't improve 18 months after her scandal with Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, who is also the husband of Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng.

It is also said that it is better to let her go now because of the worsening economy.

Poor performance

Two of her shows which aired last year, "Handmaidens United" and "Finding Her Voice", were also said to have received many negative reactions.

Photo from @jacquelinebwong on Instagram.

"Handmaidens United" was said to have the "lowest viewership of all time" with an average rating of 20.4 points.

Wong has one more drama series, "The Offliners", which is slated to go on air in 2021.

In response to the rumours and whether she had any new job prospects, Wong told reporters through text: "If there are any updates, I will let everyone know. Thank you for your concern."

As nothing has been confirmed, Wong is still contracted under TVB and is on unpaid leave.

With TVB since 2012

Wong was first discovered after she took part in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in 2012.

She emerged first runner-up in the pageant and was offered a contract with TVB.

If the rumours are true, this marks an end to her eight-year working relationship with the broadcasting company.

Top image from @jacquelinebwong on Instagram.

