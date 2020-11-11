Pirated Jewel Changi waterfall at ITE College Central as roof breaks letting rainwater in

A hole appeared in the roof of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

An ITE spokesman on Wednesday said the incident was the result of a roof pump malfunctioning, causing rainwater to accumulate on the "bubble fly roof" and the roof to crater.

"Under the weight of the rainwater, a part of the roof's bubble membrane gave way and water flowed to Level 1 of Block A," he said.

Videos showed water pouring from the ceiling as the sound of heavy rain could be heard outside.

The landscaped ground floor area absorbed the impact of the water splashing down, causing soil and puddles of water to spread on the floor.

Commenters said the major ceiling leak resembled the HSBC Rain Vortex waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport.

No one was hurt and the roof is under repair.

