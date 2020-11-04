Instant Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte available at S'pore supermarkets for S$5.45 per box

Starbucks' Toffee Nut Latte now comes in instant form.

The beverage, once upon a time available only in Starbucks stores, is a holiday-exclusive that signals the start of festivities (or obesity, if you're a pessimist).

You can find it in two forms, at some supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

Premium Instant Mix (S$5.45 per box of four sticks)

Capsules for Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine (S$8.90, six servings)

For the former, all you have to do is add hot water and let it rest for 30 seconds before drinking.

Holiday Blend

The Starbucks Holiday Blend is also debuting in instant form.

You can find it as:

Roast and Ground Coffee (S$11.95, 190g)

Capsules for Nespresso coffee machine (S$7.65, 10 capsules)

Top photo via Nestlé Singapore, Starbucks Argentina/IG