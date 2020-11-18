Indonesian man sells meteorite that crashed through his roof for S$2.48 million

A 33-year-old man from North Sumatra, Indonesia, found a steaming hot meteorite just outside his residence one afternoon after it crashed through the roof of his house.

Space rock worth S$2.48 million

The space rock, which weighed around 2.1kg, turned out to be worth around US$1.85 million (S$2.48 million), according to Daily Mail.

Josua Hutagalung, a coffin maker, was working when the rock landed by his home on Aug. 1, 2020, sinking around 15cm deep into the soil.

Hutagalung told local media Kompas that the meteorite was still warm when he dug it out of the ground.

The space rock is estimated to be around 4.5 billion years old.

According to the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Texas, U.S., the meteorite is classified as CM1/2 carbonaceous Chondrite, an extremely rare variety.

Due to its rarity, it is worth around S$857 (S$1,149) per gram, making Hutagalung's rock worth around $1.85 million (S$2.48 million).

Eventually sold meteorite to dealers

According to meteoritical bulletin Karmaka, one of Hutagalung's sons told him not to sell the meteorite.

The coffin maker was reluctant to sell the meteorite at first, believing it to be a sign of good fortune for his family and village, selling only a small fragment of the meteorite which broke off after a few days, weighing around 94.2g.

However, by mid-September, he decided to sell off the rest of the rock to three separate dealers, who later sold them to collectors.

According to Hutagalung, he plans to use a portion of the money to build a church in his community.

"I have also always wanted a daughter, and I hope this is a sign that I will be lucky enough now to have one," the father of three told The Sun.

Top image via Josua Hutagalung, Karmaka

